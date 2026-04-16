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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Bring In Krish Bhagat As Replacement For Atharva Ankolekar

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Bring In Krish Bhagat As Replacement For Atharva Ankolekar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 13:36 IST

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Mumbai Indians signed up Krish Bhagat as a replacement for the injured Atharva Ankolekar.

Krish Bhagat

IMAGE: Krish Bhagat brings versatility as a right-arm fast bowler and can contribute with the bat as a lower order batter. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Key Points

  • Mumbai Indians replaced injured Atharva Ankolekar with Krish Bhagat for the remainder of IPL 2026.
  • Punjab all-rounder Krish Bhagat offers versatility as a fast bowler and lower-order batsman.
  • Bhagat has been part of Mumbai Indians trials and a support bowler for the team.

Mumbai Indians named Krish Bhagat as a replacement for injured Atharva Ankolekar for the remainder of IPL 2026.

Krish, the 21-year-old all-rounder who represents Punjab, brings versatility as a right-arm fast bowler and can contribute with the bat as a lower order batter.

 

He was part of Mumbai Indians trials for the past two years, having played for the Reliance in the D Y Patil T20 cup in 2026 and has been a support bowler with the team since pre-season this year.

'Krish has consistently impressed the coaching staff'

"Krish has consistently impressed the coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings to every session and practise games that he played for Mumbai Indians," said Mumbai Indians in a statement.

"His commitment and development over the years, both in domestic and at Mumbai Indians practise sessions this season have earned him this well-deserved opportunity to transition into the main squad."

Ankolekar was bought by MI for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. He was forced to miss after he underwent knee surgery.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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