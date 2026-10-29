Mumbai Indians part ways with bowling coach Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians have confirmed a significant shake-up in their coaching staff, announcing the departures of iconic former player Lasith Malinga, along with Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson.

IMAGE: Lasith Malinga, who played over a decade for the Mumbai Indians, served as the franchise's bowling coach from before IPL 2024. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Key Points Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey, and Carl Hopkinson have departed from the Mumbai Indians men's team coaching setup.

Malinga, a Sri Lankan legend and former player, served as bowling coach for MI from IPL 2024 to 2026.

Paras Mhambrey had two stints as bowling coach, contributing to IPL and Champions League T20 victories.

Carl Hopkinson joined ahead of the 2025 season, bringing international fielding expertise from the England team.

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the departure of Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson from the men’s team coaching setup. MI and Sri Lankan legend, Malinga served as bowling coach at the franchise from IPL 2024 to 2026.

Malinga's Legacy with MI

'Lasith Malinga has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians family and one of the most iconic figures in the franchise’s history. From spearheading MI’s bowling attack and playing a defining role in four IPL title triumphs and the 2011 Champions League T20 victory, to returning as a mentor and coach, Lasith’s journey with MI has been truly special. His passion, competitive spirit and commitment to the team have inspired generations of players. His legacy will forever remain an important part of Mumbai Indians,' Mumbai Indians wrote in a statement.

Contributions of Mhambrey and Hopkinson

Mhambrey, who was assistant coach for MI Indians for four years, including during their IPL 2013 and Champions League T20 title-winning campaigns, returned to the franchise as a bowling coach for IPL 2025 and IPL 2026.

'Paras Mhambrey has shared a long and valued association with Mumbai Indians, first from 2010 to 2017 and subsequently returning in 2024. Across both spells, Paras has brought immense experience, dedication and a deep understanding of the MI culture. His contribution to developing and nurturing the team’s bowling talent, along with the relationships he has built over the years, has been greatly appreciated.'

Hopkinson was roped in as fielding coach ahead of IPL 2025.

'Carl Hopkinson joined Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 season, bringing valuable international experience from his time with the England men’s team. His professionalism, expertise and commitment to improving the team’s fielding standards have been valued throughout his time with the franchise,' a statement from MI read.