Mumbai Indians' Coach Explains Team's IPL 2026 Struggles

Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene dissects the team's underwhelming I_L 2026 season, highlighting the absence of both individual brilliance and cohesive teamwork as major contributing factors to their failure to reach the playoffs.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians were the first team to be knocked out of the Play-offs race this season. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Mumbai Indians failed to make the playoffs in IPL 2026 due to a lack of consistent performance from key players.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene attributes the team's struggles to a combination of factors, not solely the performance of star players.

The team struggled to execute their plans on the field despite having a talented squad.

Rohit Sharma is fully fit but being used as an impact substitute due to team combination strategies.

Frustration within the team, exemplified by Hardik Pandya, reflects the disappointment of underperforming in IPL 2026.

Coming back into the competition from the brink is something that has been in the nature of Mumbai Indians but they neither had individual brilliance nor any collective effort in the 2026 I_L season, said head coach Mahela Jayawardene in Mumbai on Saturday.

The five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians were among the first teams to be knocked out from the playoffs race this year, despite having four of India's T20 World Cup winning squad members, including skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Key Players' Performance in I_L 2026

With Jasprit Bumrah (4 wickets), Hardik Pandya (172 runs, 4 wickets), Suryakumar (210) and Tilak Varma (356), MI had a healthy chunk of Indian players. Jayawardene said MI's ordinary run this year cannot be put on the disappointing show from these four players alone.

"It's not fair just to bring up (only) those four guys. As a group, a lot of the guys haven't been able to consistently perform -- that's how I see it," Jayawardene told reporters on eve of their last match in IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals here.

"Yes, they came from a very high level (of competition) in the World Cup and all that. (But) what you have to understand is that how you play for your national team and how you play for the IPL franchise, sometimes it is different because the personnel is different."

"The roles can be different, how you want to go about, so they had to switch up and there's nothing wrong with the effort that they put off the field training-wise and what they needed to do, and the conversations that we had with them," he added.

Jayawardene continued, "It's just that they were not able to go out there in the middle and execute. That is something that happens in a game of cricket and that's something we also need to understand."

Factors Contributing to Mumbai Indians' Failure

Jayawardene said MI's failure to make the playoffs was due to a lot of other factors woking together.

"I can't just say one thing affected, but it's a combination of a lot of things. We needed a lot of the other players and the entire squad to be in a very positive frame of mind, performing at least for seven, eight games," he said.

"In the past, we had individual players winning matches by themselves and we haven't had that happening this year with the prominent players we had. That can happen."

"â¦ so that means that collectively the team has to then perform to win some matches, and that also did not happen because a lot of the players did not perform to our expectations. We tried some youngsters also, but they also struggled in the heat of the moment. It's that sort of a season and that's something that we have to reflect on," Jayawardene said.

Rohit Sharma's Fitness and Team Strategy

The Mumbai Indians head coach said Rohit Sharma is 100 per cent fit but is being used as an impact substitute due to team combination factors. The former captain was picked in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, but his availability is subjected to fitness.

"He had a hamstring injury, (and) we gave him the time that he needed to recover from that," Jayawardene said.

"The first game or so, we were cautious. Even with his batting, the way he was running, because he had to adapt slowly, gradually coming back into it."

"But for me, with the medical team, everything is 100 per cent. We're not putting him on the field because of what we've done in the past as well -- it's just the team combination. It has nothing to do with it, and I hope that it doesn't impact whatever the conversations or whatever is happening outside this bubble," Jayawardene added.

Team Frustration and Season Reflection

The Sri Lankan said Pandya expressing his frustration on a dropped chance in their previous match was a reflection of the situation.

"It is hard not just for Hardik, but for all of us to go through a season where we know that we had the talent, we had the squad, but we were not able to execute and perform to the best of our ability," Jayawardene said.