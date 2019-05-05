Mumbai Indians have an edge over KKR tonight

May 05, 2019 14:51 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 56 in IPL 12: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after the winning runs are scored in the Super Over of the IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, May 2, 2019. Photograph: BCCI

7:1 Mumbai Indians's win-loss record against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders's only win against Mumbai Indians here came in 2012.

12.40 Kolkata Knight Riders's batting run-rate in the last five overs (16 to 20) in IPL 2019 -- the best for any side.

Mumbai Indians are second with a run-rate of 11.24

28 Number of sixes hit by Hardik Pandya in IPL 2019 -- the most by an Indian.

However, he has also been hit for 21 sixes in this edition.

59 Number of sixes Chris Gayle hit in IPL 2012 -- the most by any batsman in a single edition of the IPL.

Andre Russell needs seven sixes to equal his record.

80 Kolkata Knight Riders's win-percentage in IPL 2019 while chasing a target.

They have won four out of five such games. The win-percentage drops to 25 while defending a target (two wins out of eight).

150 Rohit Sharma will be playing his 150th match for the Mumbai Indians.

He will become the first player to do so.

5,000 Andre Russell needs 34 runs to complete 5,000 runs in T20s.

With this, he will also complete the all-round double of 5,000 runs and 250 wickets, thus becoming only the third player (and the fastest) to accomplish this feat.