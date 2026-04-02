Mumbai Cricket Association Seeks Government Support for Mega-Stadium Project

The Mumbai Cricket Association is collaborating with the Maharashtra government to build a massive 100,000-capacity cricket stadium in Mumbai, aiming to boost the region's sporting profile and provide unparalleled opportunities for cricket development.

IMAGE: The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has a capacity of 33,000 spectators. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The Mumbai Cricket Association is actively pursuing the construction of a 100,000-capacity cricket stadium in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

MCA chief Ajinkya Naik has engaged with state government officials to expedite the stadium project.

The proposed stadium aims to elevate Mumbai cricket and position Maharashtra as a global sporting hub.

The new infrastructure is expected to create opportunities for player development and strengthen the cricketing ecosystem.

Mumbai cricket chief Ajinkya Naik has met officials of the the state government to expedite the development of a one lakh capacity stadium in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Naik recently met officials from City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) to discuss the mega project that has been proposed for a while.

Vision for Maharashtra's Sporting Future

"This initiative marks a defining moment for Maharashtra's sporting ecosystem. A 1 lakh capacity stadium in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will not only elevate Mumbai cricket but also firmly position Maharashtra on the global sporting map.

"This world-class infrastructure will create unparalleled opportunities for player development, provide critical exposure to emerging talent, and strengthen the cricketing ecosystem across all levels," said Naik in a statement.