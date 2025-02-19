Mumbai cricket icon Milind Rege passes away

IMAGE: Milind Rege, 76, played crucial role in Mumbai's 42nd Ranji Trophy triumph last season after coming on board as Cricket Advisor. Photograph: Milind Rege/X

Former Mumbai captain and chief selector Milind Rege passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.

A revered figure in India's domestic circuit, he played crucial role in Mumbai's 42nd Ranji Trophy triumph last season after coming on board as Cricket Advisor.

Rege, who played alonside the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, was part of six Ranji Trophy title winning Mumbai teams.

He played 52 First Class matches for Mumbai, claiming 126 wickets.

He was head of Corporate Communications, Administration and Personnel functions at Tata Steel's head office in Mumbai.