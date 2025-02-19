HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Mumbai cricket icon Milind Rege passes away

Mumbai cricket icon Milind Rege passes away

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 19, 2025 08:54 IST

x

Milind Rege

IMAGE: Milind Rege, 76, played crucial role in Mumbai's 42nd Ranji Trophy triumph last season after coming on board as Cricket Advisor. Photograph: Milind Rege/X

Former Mumbai captain and chief selector Milind Rege passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.

A revered figure in India's domestic circuit, he played crucial role in Mumbai's 42nd Ranji Trophy triumph last season after coming on board as Cricket Advisor.

 

Rege, who played alonside the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, was part of six Ranji Trophy title winning Mumbai teams.

He played 52 First Class matches for Mumbai, claiming 126 wickets.

He was head of Corporate Communications, Administration and Personnel functions at Tata Steel's head office in Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Intense Training Session For Team India
Intense Training Session For Team India
'Winning a Ranji Trophy is not easy now'
'Winning a Ranji Trophy is not easy now'
WPL PIX: Clinical MI crush Gujarat Giants
WPL PIX: Clinical MI crush Gujarat Giants
USA make cricket HISTORY!
USA make cricket HISTORY!
2 India greats, and Bhogle, Bishop to call CT matches
2 India greats, and Bhogle, Bishop to call CT matches

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dip Dip Hooray! 9 Totally Scoopable Dip Recipes

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

HP Victus 15 Launches: AI-Powered Gaming Beast

VIDEOS

Rishi Sunak visits Parliament House with wife, daughters, mother-in-law2:31

Rishi Sunak visits Parliament House with wife, daughters,...

President Murmu hosts Amir of Qatar with grand banquet3:13

President Murmu hosts Amir of Qatar with grand banquet

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar step out to promote their film1:02

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar step out to promote their film

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD