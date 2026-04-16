Mumbai Cricket Association introduces central contract for players

The Mumbai Cricket Association is revolutionising domestic cricket by launching a pioneering player contract system, offering financial security and structured development for its cricketers.

IMAGE: According to the Mumbai Cricket Association, the contracted players will receive match fees, daily allowances, and performance-based incentives. Photograph: MCA/X

Key Points Mumbai Cricket Association introduces a player contract system, a first for state cricket bodies in India.

The player contract system aims to professionalise and streamline MCA's structure ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

Players will be graded with salaries ranging from Rs 8 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs per annum.

The contracts will be based on performance, fitness, and selection committee recommendations, supporting players on the cusp of higher honours.

In a bid to professionalise and streamline its structure ahead of the 2026-2027 season, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday announced a player contract system, becoming the first state cricket body to introduce such an arrangement.

The players in Grade A are set to be paid Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs (Rs 1.2 to Rs 2 million) per annum, whereas the Grade B players will be paid Rs 8 lakhs to Rs 12 lakhs. The players to be placed in Grade C will be paid Rs 8 lakhs per annum.

"This initiative ushers in a new era by providing financial security, professional structure, and long-term development pathways for emerging cricketers," the MCA said in a statement.

"Mumbai becomes one of the first state associations in India to formalise such a system, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing talent and maintaining its legacy of excellence," it added.

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Strict criteria

The contracts will be given to eligible players based on their performances, fitness benchmarks, and on the recommendations of the selection committee.

"The system is designed to support players who are on the cusp of higher honours, ensuring stability and motivation to perform consistently at the domestic level," the MCA said.

Mumbai's contracted players will also be entitled to get match fees, daily allowances and performance-based incentives as per the board's policies.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik said, "This initiative marks a new era for Mumbai cricket. We are proud to be the first association to implement a player contract system - a progressive step that will provide greater security, structure, and growth opportunities for our Mumbai players."