MCA unveils Rs 500 Cr subsidy for clubs, names Wankhede lounges after Tendulkar, Rahane

The Mumbai Cricket Association has announced a substantial increase in its club subsidy to Rs 500 crore over the next decade, alongside honouring cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane by naming Wankhede Stadium lounges after them, significantly boosting grassroots cricket development in the region.

IMAGE: The Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to name the Wankhede Stadium lounges after Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, and Madhav Mantri. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mumbai Cricket Association increases club subsidy to Rs 500 crore over 10 years.

The enhanced corpus aims to strengthen grassroots cricket infrastructure and support affiliated clubs.

MCA's annual general meeting approved these significant decisions for Mumbai cricket.

Former Chief Justice Amjad Sayed appointed ombudsman, and cricket committee extended.

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Friday decided to increase its subsidy corpus for its affiliated clubs to Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) over next 10 years, while also deciding to name lounges at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane and late Madhav Mantri.

The decisions were taken during the MCA's annual general meeting here.

Boosting Grassroots Cricket Development

In April this year, the MCA's apex council had approved creating the subsidy corpus of Rs 100 crore to ensure long-term financial stability and sustainability of all affiliated clubs.

The subsidy corpus was created to strengthen the grassroots cricket infrastructure across Mumbai, with the aim to support the clubs in maintaining facilities, talent development, and improving operational capabilities.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik said Rs 40 crore will be contributed towards the subsidy corpus, amounting to an overall Rs 500 crore over next 10 years.

"In the last AGM we had made it Rs 100 crore but this time we have made it Rs 500 crore for our grassroots cricket and clubs. Sometimes they use it for logistics, or for equipment," Naik said.

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Honouring Cricket Legends at Wankhede

The MCA will also be naming lounges at the Wankhede Stadium after former Mumbai captain and president of the governing body, Mantri, who played four Tests for India, along with Tendulkar and the recently retired Rahane.

"We have decided to allocate a designated lounge for them. We have appointed a three-member committee joined by secretaries," Naik said.

The three-member committee will have MCA vice-president Jitendra Awhad, apex council member Milind Narvekar and Adv. Ujwal Nikam.

Meanwhile, former chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Amjad Sayed has been appointed ombudsman, while MCA's cricket committee, comprising Raju Kulkarni as president, and Sangita Katware and Preeti Dimri as members, has been given an extension.