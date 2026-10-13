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Mumbai Secure Bonus Point In Win Over Chandigarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho October 13, 2026 15:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mumbai began their Ranji Trophy campaign with a dominant innings and 155-run victory over Chandigarh, securing a bonus point inside three days thanks to strong batting and bowling performances.

Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande finished with seven wickets in the match

IMAGE: Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande finished with seven wickets in the match with 2 wickets in the 2nd innings against Chandigarh in their Ranji Trophy opening win in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: X

Key Points

  • Mumbai defeated Chandigarh by an innings and 155 runs inside three days.
  • The victory secured a bonus point for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy campaign opener on Tuesday.
  • Mumbai bowlers, including Shams Mulani (3/69) and Tanush Kotian (3/30), were instrumental in dismissing Chandigarh for low scores.
  • Mumbai posted a strong first innings total of 429, featuring half-centuries from Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Tanush Kotian, and Mohit Awasthi.

Mumbai crushed Chandigarh by an innings and 155 runs inside three days of their Elite Group D contest in Mumbai on Tuesday to begin their Ranji Trophy campaign with a thumping victory that also included a bonus point.

Mumbai Bowlers Dominate

After dismissing Chandigarh for a mere 78 on the second day of their season-opener, Mumbai bowlers dominated the visiting side at the Wankhede Stadium.

 

Mumbai had taken a huge lead of 351 runs in the first innings and imposed a follow on the travelling side.

Having taken one wicket on the second evening, Mumbai shot Chandigarh out for another low score of 196 in 52.1 overs with Shams Mulani taking 3/69 and Tanush Kotian claiming 3/30.

Earlier, Mumbai had scored a huge 429 in their first innings with Musheer Khan contributing 65, and captain Siddhesh Lad making a solid 86. The hosts were also further bolstered by half-centuries from Kotian (58) and Mohit Awasthi (56 not out).

Brief scores:

Mumbai 429 beat Chandigarh 78 & 196 in 52.1 overs (Shivam Bhambri 44; Tushar Deshpande 2/37, Shams Mulani 3/69, Tanush Kotian 3/30) by an innings and 155 runs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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