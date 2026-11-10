Mukund flags Indian wicketkeeper gap in Mumbai Indians squad ahead of IPL auction

Abhinav Mukund urges Mumbai Indians to target an Indian wicketkeeper at the IPL 2027 mini-auction, saying it would improve team balance, batting flexibility and overseas-player combinations.

IMAGE: Abhinav Mukund favours releasing South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock to create room for another overseas recruit in the Mumbai Indians' squad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhinav Mukund says Mumbai Indians need an Indian wicketkeeper-batter to improve squad balance and batting flexibility ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

The absence of an Indian keeper pushed Tilak Varma down the order and restricted MI's ability to play Sherfane Rutherford and Will Jacks together.

Mukund suggests releasing Quinton de Kock to free up an overseas slot, with the decision also depending on the proposed Hardik Pandya trade.

Former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund believes Mumbai Indians need an Indian wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, saying the absence of one affected their team balance and batting order last season.

During IPL 2026, MI had two South African wicketkeeping options in Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock.

Rickelton enjoyed an impressive campaign, scoring 448 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.72 and a strike rate of 186.66, including a century and two fifties.

De Kock, who returned to the franchise for Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) after being away since 2021, played three matches and scored 132 runs, including a century.

Mumbai's Overseas Puzzle

Speaking on JioStar's 'Game Plan', Mukund said the lack of an Indian wicketkeeper forced MI to accommodate an overseas option in their top seven, pushing Tilak Varma down the order and limiting their flexibility to play Sherfane Rutherford and Will Jacks together.

"I feel the only thing missing for Mumbai Indians was an Indian wicketkeeper. That was a big miss because, in their top seven, they had to play either Ryan Rickelton or Quinton de Kock. I know Rickelton is in great form, but that pushes Tilak down and does not give you the option to play both Sherfane Rutherford and Will Jacks," he said.

Mukund also pointed to the difficulty of accommodating an overseas spinner and an overseas wicketkeeper within the four-player overseas quota.

De Kock Release Could Free Up Space

He suggested releasing De Kock to free up an overseas slot, particularly if the franchise needs to strengthen other areas of the squad.

The decision, he said, would also depend on the outcome of the proposed Hardik Pandya trade.

"I would release Quinton de Kock for the sole reason of freeing up overseas cap space. If there is a necessity for somebody else, and not a wicketkeeper-opening batter, you will have a free spot. It also depends on who comes in the Hardik trade," Mukund said.

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16.

The day-long event will take place nearly a month after the November 15 retention deadline communicated to franchises.