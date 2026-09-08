Mukesh Kumar's Duleep Trophy performance fuels his India return ambitions

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar's exceptional 11-wicket performance in the Duleep Trophy final has significantly bolstered his efforts for an India comeback, underscoring the critical importance of the ongoing domestic cricket season for his national team aspirations.

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar's last match in India whites was against England at Visakhapatnam in February 2024. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Mukesh Kumar's 11-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy highlights his strong form and commitment to an India comeback.

The Bengal pacer emphasised the crucial role of the current domestic season, including the Duleep Trophy and upcoming Ranji Trophy, for his national team aspirations.

Kumar detailed strategic bowling plans, focusing on stump-to-stump deliveries and exploiting pitch conditions for bounce and reverse swing.

East Zone pacers, including Kumar and Mohammed Shami, adopted short spells to manage the hot and humid conditions effectively.

Anukul Roy sustained a finger injury during the match, making his further participation uncertain.

Mukesh Kumar has boosted his India comeback efforts, taking 11 wickets so far in the ongoing Duleep Trophy and the pacer said the upcoming domestic season carries a lot of "importance" for him.

The Bengal pacer's last appearance in India colours was in 2024, quietly getting pushed behind in the rush of some new-gen pacers like Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar.

"This is a very important season for me because the Duleep Trophy is the first tournament of the season, and we are currently playing the final. To prepare for this, I arrived at the BCCI CoE some four days ahead of the Duleep Trophy," East Zone's Mukesh said after the third day of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone in Chennai.

"I was focusing on how I wanted to bowl, training with the red ball, and working on fitness. Hopefully, the upcoming Ranji Trophy season goes well too," he said.

That red-ball preparation did not go in vain as Mukesh played a big role in East's victory over Central Zone in the semifinal at the Centre of Excellence grounds, taking seven wickets. He carried that form onto the title clash here as well, already plucking the important wickets of in-form Devdutt Padikkal and Narayan Jagadeesan.

Mukesh Kumar's Crucial Domestic Season Focus

"Yes, the plan against Devdutt was to bowl stump-to-stump because if I bowled outside off, we knew he was coming off two centuries in Sri Lanka. On wickets like this, if you offer width to batters, runs will leak.

"Our plan as fast bowlers was to stay as consistent as possible and bowl dot balls, letting them take the risks. They would try to force the pace and get out because they need to score runs," he said.

The South Zone pacers were trying to purchase wickets through short-pitched deliveries but that strategy did not yield any results as East piled up 708 runs in their first innings. But the East pacers - Mukesh and Mohammed Shami - brought stumps to play with a superb straight line of attack, overcoming the docility of the Chepauk track.

Mukesh explained their modus operandi on Day 3 of the final.

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Strategic Bowling Against Top Batters

"I didn't pitch it too full here. If I bowled full, it would invite cover drives and similar shots. So, pulling the length back slightly to back-of-a-length on this red soil-if you hit the deck hard and put effort into it, the ball kicks. That's one part of it."

The 32-year-old said they were also looking to procure some reverse swing.

"The other part is working on the ball-applying sweat repeatedly, polishing it, and preparing it for reverse swing. On red soil like this, balls tend to scuff up and lose condition quickly. "It comes down to how well you shine it and look after it; that's crucial for reverse swing. We worked on that, and it gave us movement," he said.

Shami's in-dipper that trapped Shaik Rasheed leg before had a touch of reverse swing, while beating the South batter's blade.

Mastering Pitch Conditions For Swing

The hot and humid conditions in Chennai also meant that the pacers could only in short spells. Shami's spell read 3-2-1-0, 4-1-10-1 and 4-1-6-1 while Mukesh's bowled four spells - 4-0-16-1, 2-1-5-0, 3-0-5-1 and 3-0-10-0.

"It is very hot here, and the wicket is flat. So, five or six-over spells wouldn't really work here, it naturally brings cramps. Our plan as a bowling group was to bowl in short bursts, and if a spell was meant to be five or six overs, we converted it into three overs.

"We put in maximum effort into every ball. That plan worked out well for us," he said.

Mukesh also offered an update on Anukul Roy, who suffered a finger injury while batting in East's first innings. Roy did not bowl and also did enter the field the whole day.

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Managing Heat And Injury Concerns

"Yesterday the ball struck his bowling finger, and it hit the inner side. Had it hit the outer side, it wouldn't have been an issue, but because it hit the inside of finger, the skin split open. He is recovering.

"It's possible he might be available tomorrow, but personally, I think the chances are slim," he added.