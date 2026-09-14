India pacer Mukesh Kumar set for English county debut with Nottinghamshire

India's in-form pacer Mukesh Kumar is set to challenge himself in English county cricket, joining Nottinghamshire for the crucial final two matches of the 2026 County Championship season.

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar was the highest wicket-taker in this season's Duleep Trophy, capturing 12 wickets at an impressive average of 14.91. Photograph: Nottinghamshire CCC/X

Key Points India pacer Mukesh Kumar has signed with Nottinghamshire for the final two fixtures of the 2026 English County Championship season.

This marks Kumar's first domestic cricket experience outside his home state of Bengal, offering a new challenge in English conditions.

Mukesh Kumar brings strong form, having recently been the highest wicket-taker in the Duleep Trophy with 12 wickets at an average of 14.91.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores expressed excitement about acquiring a match-ready international bowler for crucial end-of-season games.

In-form India pacer Mukesh Kumar has joined Nottinghamshire and will play the final two fixtures of the 2026 English County Championship season.

Mukesh has 26 international caps across all formats, including three Test matches, in which he has taken 32 wickets.

Mukesh Kumar's New Challenge in England

"I am really pleased to sign for Nottinghamshire at an important time in the season. I can't wait to arrive in England and test myself in county cricket," said Mukesh in a release issued by the club.

"I want to contribute as much as I can while I am here to help Nottinghamshire to success, and I am looking forward to working with the coaches and my new teammates," he added.

His stint at Trent Bridge will be the first time in his career that he has represented a domestic side away from Bengal.

"Coming to England is always a good challenge, and I am excited by the chance to play for a new team in new conditions," he said.

"I will give everything while I am part of Nottinghamshire, and I hope together, we can be successful."

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Nottinghamshire Coach Welcomes Indian Pacer

Nottinghamshire head coach, Peter Moores, said: "We're really excited to get Mukesh over at what is a crucial time of the season. He comes straight off the back of a really competitive game in the Duleep Trophy final, in which he was on the winning team and played a pivotal role in securing the win for East Zone."

"Mukesh's quality as a bowler is not in question, knowing how hard it is to compete to play in the Indian team.

"It's fantastic for us to get a player who's match-ready and in full competitive mode ahead of two big games for the club," Moores added.