IPL 2026: Mukesh Kumar credits Mohammed Shami for guiding his development

Pacer Mukesh Kumar attributes his development to the guidance of veteran bowler Mohammed Shami.

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar, who has recovered from hamstring and calf injuries, last represented India in 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mukesh Kumar credits Mohammed Shami for his continuous guidance and support in his cricket career.

Mukesh focuses on improving his bowling skills, including yorkers and variations, for T20 cricket and the IPL.

Mukesh is prioritising process and improvement over focusing on future tournaments like the World Cup.

India pacer Mukesh Kumar credited veteran Mohammed Shami for his constant guidance, saying the seasoned campaigner continues to play a big role in his development.

"I learn a lot from him. He has played for India for so many years and is still going strong. Whenever I am stuck or things are not going well, I go to him and ask questions. He always helps me," he said.

The Bengal pacer enjoyed a solid 2025-26 domestic season, picking up over 30 wickets across formats, continuing to impress with his discipline and ability.

Mukesh last represented India in an ODI against South Africa in late 2023, and has since been working on regaining his spot by focusing on process rather than outcomes.

"I don't think too far ahead about World Cups or big tournaments. My focus is on what I need to do today and how I can improve in practice, what variations I can add, and how I prepare for different batters."

IPL focus and skill development

In the IPL, Mukesh turned out for Delhi Capitals last season, where he featured in 10 matches and picked up seven wickets, often entrusted with tough overs at the death.

While the returns were mixed, the 30-year-old said he has been working on improving his execution, particularly yorkers and variations suited for T20 cricket.

"Whether it is the yorker or the wide yorker, you have to keep improving. Conditions and match situations demand adaptability."

Looking ahead to the upcoming IPL season, Mukesh kept his goals simple.

"I just want to contribute as much as I can to the team and help them win matches," he added.