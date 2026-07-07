'MS Dhoni won an era': Raina, Chopra pay heartfelt tribute

Celebrate the 45th birthday of cricketing legend MS Dhoni as former Indian stars Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra lead heartfelt tributes, acknowledging his unparalleled legacy and inspiring journey from a ticket collector to a trophy-winning captain.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni's journey from a ticket collector to a successful captain is a source of inspiration. Photograph: Akash Chopra/X

Key Points MS Dhoni celebrates his 45th birthday, receiving heartfelt wishes from former teammates.

Suresh Raina praised Dhoni's inspiring legacy, extending beyond mere cricketing records.

Aakash Chopra highlighted Dhoni's unique impact, stating he "won an era" in cricket.

He led India to major ICC triumphs, including the T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013.

Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Munaf Patel and Aakash Chopra extended greetings to former India captain MS Dhoni as he turned 45.

Dhoni has an inspiring journey. Having once worked as a ticket collector, he became India's successful trophy-winning captain and led the team to historic triumphs in the ICC World Twenty20 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, and ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

Cricketers Laud Dhoni's Enduring Legacy

Raina praised Dhoni for inspiring countless people and leaving a legacy that goes beyond records. He recalled playing along with Dhoni.

"Happy Birthday, @msdhoni Mahi bhai! Your legacy will never be defined by records alone, but by the countless lives you've inspired and the belief you've given to so many. Grateful to have shared this journey with you. Wishing you happiness, good health, and many more years of smiles. Stay blessed forever," Raina wrote in an an X post.

Chopra wished "thala", lauding him as a player who not only won matches and trophies but defined an entire era of cricket.

"Some players win matches. Some win trophies. MS Dhoni won an era. Happy Birthday Maahi #MSDhoni," Chopra wrote in an X post.