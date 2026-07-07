MS Dhoni Turns 45, Social Media Goes Wild

Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 45th birthday sparked a global outpouring of tributes, highlighting his enduring legacy as 'Captain Cool' and his significant contributions to the sport.

IMAGE: Happy Birthday to India's legendary Captain Cool. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points MS Dhoni, India's celebrated former cricket captain, turned 45.

Fans globally celebrated his birthday with heartfelt wishes and tributes on social media.

Dhoni's legacy as 'Captain Cool' and his inspiring career continue to resonate.

He led India to multiple ICC titles, creating unforgettable moments.

His impact remains strong even after retiring from international cricket.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of India's most celebrated cricketers, turned 45 on Tuesday, July 7.

As the legendary former captain marked the milestone, fans from across the globe flooded social media with birthday wishes, celebrating the legacy of the iconic ‘Captain Cool’.

As he turns 45, social media has been flooded with heartfelt wishes, nostalgic posts and tributes celebrating one of India's greatest-ever captains.

Born on July 7, 1981, Dhoni inspired a generation of cricketers and fans with his remarkable career, leading India to multiple ICC titles and creating countless unforgettable moments on the field.

Even after stepping away from international cricket, his legacy remains as strong as ever.

Young India batter Devdutt Padikkal also shared his birthday with the legendary former captain. The left-handed opener received heartfelt wishes from fans and the cricket fraternity, as many celebrated the special occasion alongside Dhoni's milestone birthday.