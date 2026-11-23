Irfan Pathan sheds light on MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings, confirming his role as a mentor for IPL 2027, focusing on player development rather than direct involvement in the upcoming auction.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to multiple IPL titles, including back-to-back wins in 2010 and 2011. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Irfan Pathan states MS Dhoni will mentor Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2027, focusing on player guidance rather than auction participation.

Dhoni's IPL playing career concluded earlier this month, transitioning to a mentorship role after expressing retirement wishes.

Pathan emphasizes Dhoni's preference for working quietly behind the scenes and trusting CSK's strong management for auction decisions.

Abhinav Mukund suggests CSK's recent gamble on youth has not paid off, with several expensive buys failing to deliver.

Mukund identifies bowling as CSK's main concern and believes they will use their surplus of batters to strengthen their bowling at the upcoming auction.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan is confident that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be sitting at the auction table when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pick their squad for IPL 2027, saying the veteran's role will be to mentor players rather than get involved in the bidding process.

Dhoni's Mentorship Role Confirmed

The IPL auction will be held in Goa on December 16.

Dhoni's IPL playing career came to an end earlier this month, with his appointment as CSK's mentor after he expressed his desire to retire during a video call to discuss player retentions for the upcoming season.

Dhoni played for CSK in 17 of the 19 IPL seasons between 2008 and 2026. He was part of the franchise in every season except 2016 and 2017, when CSK were suspended and he turned out for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Pathan On Dhoni's Approach

"Knowing Dhoni, I don't think he will be sitting at the auction table. He is the mentor, sitting at the auction table is not his role. His job is to guide the players, pass on his experience to them, help them perform and teach them how to win matches for CSK. The bidding and the auction decisions are left to the management," said Pathan on JioStar.

"He likes to keep things simple and let the people who know the job do it. CSK have a strong management and a think tank that have built title-winning squads for years, and Dhoni has always trusted them completely," said Pathan, referring to the five-time IPL-winning captain.

Pathan said Dhoni had never been one to seek the limelight or take credit for off-field decisions and would prefer to work quietly behind the scenes in his new role.

Behind the Scenes Involvement

"So, I would be surprised if we see him sitting at CSK's auction table. He will be involved in his own way as a mentor, but it will be behind the scenes, not at the auction table," opined Pathan.

CSK have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and former India batter Abhinav Mukund felt the franchise's gamble on youth had failed to pay off, with several expensive buys not delivering.

CSK's Auction Strategy & Challenges

"The gamble on youth hasn't paid off for CSK. Prashant Veer was bought for Rs 14.2 crore and didn't deliver, though you can't blame him much since he barely got to bowl. He's been released, so the money has come in," said Mukund.

"Kartik Sharma, the other 14-crore buy, played some match-winning knocks and has been retained. But CSK still have a surplus of Indian top-order batters. They can't fit Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel and Sarfaraz Khan into one playing XI."

Mukund identified bowling as CSK's biggest concern and felt the franchise could use its surplus of batters to strengthen that department at the auction.

"Their main issue is the bowling. With Liam Livingstone's arrival, him, (Dewald) Brevis, and Noor Ahmad are sure starters, and the last overseas spot is likely Jamie Overton's. That makes it hard for Akeal Hosein and Noor to play together.

"CSK are looking for an Indian spinner, their bowling looks thin, but they have batters to offer. If a team wants to trade a bowler, CSK can give a batter in return and I can firmly see them bolstering their bowling at the auction," he added.