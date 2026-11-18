Suresh Raina has confirmed that legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's recurring knee issues have led to his retirement from playing in the IPL, marking a significant shift as he transitions to a mentor role for Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni's recurring knee issues forced him to end his IPL playing career.

Dhoni will transition into a mentor role for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Suresh Raina confirmed Dhoni's struggle with knee swelling despite his efforts to get fit.

Dhoni's reluctance to be an 'Impact Player' demonstrated his commitment as a captain.

Raina hailed Dhoni as the biggest brand in the IPL, crediting him for CSK's success and his impact as a player and human being.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's recurring knee issues forced him to call time on his IPL playing career, said his longtime Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina.

Dhoni will now be part of CSK as a mentor. His decision was along expected lines, considering he was not fit to play the entire IPL 2026.

Dhoni's Battle With Knee Issues

"Mahi bhai has been playing different sports in the off-season, but he has been struggling with his knee. Both his knees have swelling now. The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played, it takes a toll," Raina told 'JioStar'.

"He was trying till now, thinking he would get fit. He was trying very, very hard in the gym. After the swelling, he always said in interviews that he never wanted to be an Impact Player.

"That speaks volumes about him as a captain and shows a lot of courage. So, he wanted to continue playing, but his body is not able to take that load anymore."

MS Dhoni's IPL Legacy and Impact

Raina called Dhoni the biggest brand in the IPL.

"He has done so much for CSK and for the IPL. The amount of love he has got from the fans, from business tycoons and CEOs, and the kids from 2008 has been amazing.

"If CSK have lasted so many years, it is because of Mahi bhai and the support he got from the Whistle Podu Army, and he has done really well with Stephen Fleming.

"I think he has done remarkably well as a player and as a human being, and he is the biggest brand in the IPL till now. He has played in the IPL for so many years and become such a big player, but I think what we have learnt from him as a human being matters even more," said the former India batter.