'Dhoni told me that he won't play as Impact Player in IPL 2027'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's firm decision to reject the IPL Impact Player role and insist on being a full-time wicketkeeper has intensified speculation about his future participation in the Indian Premier League, despite suggestions that the rule could extend his career.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made it clear that he wants to remain a full-time wicketkeeper if he continues playing. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stated he will not play as an Impact Player in the IPL, preferring to be a full-time wicketkeeper.

This decision fuels uncertainty about Dhoni's participation in IPL 2027 and beyond.

Former CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath believes the Impact Player role would tactically benefit Dhoni and CSK due to his age and fitness.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has told former Chennai Super Kings batter Subramaniam Badrinath that he does not intend to continue as an Impact Player, adding another twist to the uncertainty surrounding his participation in IPL 2027 next year.

The Impact Player rule could potentially have offered the veteran wicketkeeper-batter a way to prolong his IPL career further by reducing his workload, but Dhoni has made it clear that he wants to remain a full-time wicketkeeper if he continues playing.

Dhoni's Stance On Impact Player Role

Badrinath, however, feels the Impact Player role could actually suit Dhoni at this stage of his career, considering his limited involvement with the bat and the physical demands of keeping wickets for 20 overs.

"He has personally told me that he won't play as an Impact Player. He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs. So he won't play as an Impact Player, but I feel if he does, it will tactically benefit CSK.

"His body cannot withstand long durations, which even Fleming has said. He is only going to bat after the 16th over and keep wickets. When his participation is so less, he would be ideal as an Impact Player," Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

Speculation Around IPL Future

The 45-year-old Dhoni has been grappling with fitness concerns in recent seasons and his future in the IPL remains a subject of speculation.

Badrinath believes the Impact Player rule could ease the workload on Dhoni while allowing CSK to make use of his experience and finishing ability.

However, Dhoni's preference to continue as a wicketkeeper means CSK may have to wait for a decision on whether their long-time captain will return for another season.

Dhoni, who led CSK to five IPL titles, stepped down as captain ahead of the 2024 season and has since played a more limited role with the bat.