HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Mr & Mrs Kuldeep Yadav: First Wedding Photos Out

Mr & Mrs Kuldeep Yadav: First Wedding Photos Out

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 22:54 IST

x

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav celebrated his marriage to childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in a beautiful Mussoorie wedding attended by fellow cricketing stars.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priya Saroj/Facebook

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav with his wife Vanshika Chadha. Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Key Points

  • Kuldeep Yadav married his childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in a ceremony in Mussoorie.
  • The wedding took place at the Savoy Hotel, decorated for the occasion.
  • Fellow cricketers Tilak Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Rinku Singh attended the wedding.
  • A video of the cricketers dancing at the wedding went viral.

India’s ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav began a new chapter in his life as he married his childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in a beautiful ceremony in Mussoorie on Saturday.

The wedding was held at the iconic Savoy Hotel, which was elegantly decorated and buzzing with celebration.

 

Celebrations and Guests

Several of Kuldeep’s close friends from the cricketing world were present to share the special moment. Adding to the festive mood, a video from the celebrations quickly went viral, showing Tilak Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rinku Singh dancing with great enthusiasm alongside India’s fielding coach T Dilip.

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

Inside Kuldeep Yadav's pre-wedding celebrations in Mussoorie
Inside Kuldeep Yadav's pre-wedding celebrations in Mussoorie
Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Chahal Promises a Big Dance
Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Chahal Promises a Big Dance
Mussoorie gears up for Kuldeep Yadav's star-studded wedding
Mussoorie gears up for Kuldeep Yadav's star-studded wedding
Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged
Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged
Kuldeep Yadav's Sangeet Turns Magical with Sufi Mehfil
Kuldeep Yadav's Sangeet Turns Magical with Sufi Mehfil

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in Stylish Appearance!1:01

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in...

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight operations on USS Abraham Lincoln3:15

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight...

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir visit Siddhivinayak Temple1:01

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir visit Siddhivinayak...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO