Mr & Mrs Kuldeep Yadav: First Wedding Photos Out

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav celebrated his marriage to childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in a beautiful Mussoorie wedding attended by fellow cricketing stars.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav with his wife Vanshika Chadha. Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Key Points Kuldeep Yadav married his childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in a ceremony in Mussoorie.

The wedding took place at the Savoy Hotel, decorated for the occasion.

Fellow cricketers Tilak Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Rinku Singh attended the wedding.

A video of the cricketers dancing at the wedding went viral.

India’s ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav began a new chapter in his life as he married his childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in a beautiful ceremony in Mussoorie on Saturday.

The wedding was held at the iconic Savoy Hotel, which was elegantly decorated and buzzing with celebration.

Celebrations and Guests

Several of Kuldeep’s close friends from the cricketing world were present to share the special moment. Adding to the festive mood, a video from the celebrations quickly went viral, showing Tilak Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rinku Singh dancing with great enthusiasm alongside India’s fielding coach T Dilip.