Rajat Patidar Makes History As He Smashes 41-ball Ton In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar has etched his name in history, becoming the first player from the state to smash a blistering 41-ball century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Assam.

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar celebrates his century against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Mullanpur on Monday. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points Rajat Patidar became the first Madhya Pradesh player to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, reaching the milestone in just 41 balls.

He remained unbeaten on 135 runs off 48 balls against Assam, helping MP post a total of 250 for 6.

Patidar's innings included 13 sixes, setting a new state record for the most sixes in a single Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy innings.

This was Patidar's second T20 century, following his unbeaten 112 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2022 IPL Eliminator.

Patidar had recently declined a call-up to the India A 50-overs side due to injury management.

Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar on Monday became the first player from the state to smash a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, reaching the milestone in just 41 balls. Days after he turned down a call-up to the India A 50-overs side for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, Patidar scored a blistering ton against Assam at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

Patidar's Explosive Innings

Walking in at number five, Patidar had motored along to 48 off 24 balls at the end of the 15th over but galloped to his ton in the last five overs, smashing 87 off 24 balls. His century came at a strike rate of over 240, and comprised 13 whopping sixes and eight fours. His tally of 13 sixes was also a new record for the state in a single Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy innings. MP eventually put on 250 for 6 in their 20 overs with Patidar remaining unbeaten on 135 off 48 balls.

Career Milestones and Injury Management

It was only Patidar's second T20 century since his famous unbeaten 112 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL Eliminator in 2022. Patidar ruled himself out of the India A side citing current injury-management. Patidar has emerged as one of the strongest forces in the T20 format since last year, having led RCB to back-to-back title victories in the IPL.