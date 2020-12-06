News
MPCA ready to host Ranji Trophy amid COVID-19

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 06, 2020 16:56 IST
IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's Holkar Stadium in Indore. Photograph: BCCI

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Sunday said it is ready to host the premier Ranji Trophy as well as the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and has already informed the BCCI about its decision.

 

Desperate to conduct some domestic cricket, recently the BCCI had sought views of the state associations on the structure of the curtailed season for which it plans to create six bio-secure hubs across the country between December and March.

"We have informed the BCCI that the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy should be organised first and later the Ranji Trophy should be organised," MPCA secretary Sanjiv Rao said in Indore.

"The organisation of these two crucial domestic tournaments is important. Taking all precautions for COVID-19, we (MPCA) are ready to host both these tournaments.

"Our players, who are training, are eager to play. The match referees and umpires are too waiting for the start of the matches," he added.

According to Rao, activities in various sectors have already started in the country and hence the domestic cricket season should also begin soon.  

Indore, which is the headquarters of MPCA, has facilities like the Holkar Stadium and Emerald Heights International School ground among others, to host the games.

MPCA president Abhilash Khandekar said that the association is ready to host the domestic tournaments in a bio-bubble.

"Taking all the necessary precautions, the MPCA had recently successfully organised the JN Bhaya inter-divisional T20 tournament, in which 10 teams had taken part," added Khandekar.

In a letter to the state associations, the BCCI had suggested four options on the conduct of domestic cricket, starting with the blue-riband Ranji Trophy.

The second option is conducting just the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

The third scenario is a combination of Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali, while the fourth is a window for two white-ball tournaments including the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and the Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-overs tournament.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
