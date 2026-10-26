'Don't Chase Anything': Morkel's Advice to Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India bowling coach Morne Morkel urges patience with Bhuvneshwar Kumar after his four-year T20I absence, saying the pacer must ignore expectations and find his rhythm.

IMAGE: Despite conceding 49 and 50 runs and picking just one wicket in the first two T20Is, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets backing from bowling coach Morne Morkel. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Coach Morne Morkel has expressed sympathy for Bhuvneshwar Kumar's struggles in his T20I return, advising him to 'not chase anything and just be himself'.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had an exceptional IPL 2026 season, taking 28 wickets, but has delivered underwhelming figures of 0/49 and 1/50 in his first two T20Is against New Zealand.

Morkel believes Bhuvneshwar needs a few games to find his rhythm back in international cricket, acknowledging the difference between IPL and T20I demands.

The decision to play Prince Yadav over Mayank Yadav in the second T20I was purely tactical, focusing on yorker execution, dew factor, and field dimensions.

Morkel stated that Mayank Yadav's absence was not due to poor performance and suggested it offers a young player time to reflect and understand the game better.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not lit up the scene like he was expected to his return to India's T20 set-up after four years and coach Morne Morkel sympathises with the pacer. Morkel revealed that he has told the 36-year-old to "not chase anything and just be himself" and urged that he be allowed to find his feet back into the team for a few games.

The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar played a massive role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) back-to-back IPL title wins and was joint second-highest wicket-taker, with 28 scalps in 16 matches in IPL 2026. However, his returns have been underwhelming with figures of 0/49 and 1/50 in the first two T20Is against New Zealand.

Morkel's Support for Bhuvneshwar

"I have got a lot of sympathy for his return. You know, the reason why I say that is that there will be expectations after 4 years to come out. He has done exceptionally well in the IPL; he has bowled really well. One is to block the expectation factor out. Leading into, you know, his selection. I mean, there was a month of cricket where, yes, he trained, but this is a different beast coming and playing international cricket where the margins are small. So he had to come in with limited training because of the schedule, get himself ready," he said.

"So the skill and his experience, everything is there, but at the end of the day, you have to respect the game of cricket, and you have to be able to allow him to just find his feet in some of the games. And for me, that has been the message from the start when he joined the squad: you know, do not chase anything, just be you."

"You know, yes, there will be expectations, but let us just... every game you will get better and every game you will find your rhythm. So let's not think about any outside noises. Just be you and connect with that," he continued.

Tactical Change for Mayank Yadav

On playing Prince Yadav instead of Mayank Yadav in the second T20I, where the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star delivered returns of 1/30 in four overs, Morkel said that it was a merely tactical change, keeping in mind some factors: the ball getting wet while bowling second due to dew, the dimensions of the field and the importance of yorkers.

"That was just purely a tactical sort of change we felt was needed at that venue. It is no secret that Prince, at the death, he is bowling his yorkers, is somebody that executes that quite well, and it was sort of just felt that if we had to bowl second and the ball is wet and, you know, taking into consideration the dimensions of the field, we wanted a guy with a high percentage of nailing the yorkers," he said.

"I felt Mayank bowled really well in that game (the first T20I, conceding 1/40 in four overs), you know, in that first game. So it is definitely not because of performance (that Mayank sat out)."

"But again, Mayank, for me, I think it is sometimes good for a young boy like that to play a game, give him a little bit of time to reflect, understand bowling, because he is still raw and he still needs to understand a lot in terms of how to read and how to set up an over. So I think for a young boy, that is not a bad thing. And then Prince, obviously, you know, he can bowl for us again in all phases of the game, and his execution is just slightly higher," he signed off.