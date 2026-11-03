Record 8.4 Million Ticket Requests For India-Pakistan World Cup Clash

The 2027 ODI World Cup is already generating immense excitement, with an astounding 8.4 million ticket applications pouring in for the highly anticipated group-stage encounter between rivals India and Pakistan in Johannesburg.

IMAGE: India and Pakistan will clash in the group stage match at the 2027 ODI World Cup on October 10, 2027, at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Nearly 8.4 million ticket applications have been received for the India-Pakistan group-stage match at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled for October 10, 2027, at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The tournament final, also at The Wanderers, has garnered almost eight million ticket requests.

Over 120 million total ticket requests have been received for the 14-team tournament co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Nearly 8.4 million ticket applications have been received for India and Pakistan's group-stage clash at next year's 2027 ODI World Cup, organisers said on Monday. The rivals are set to clash in Johannesburg at The Wanderers on October 10, 2027.

Massive Demand for Final

The final, hosted at the same 34,000-seat venue, trails close behind with almost eight million ticket requests.

Nearly three million fans from 193 countries have applied for tickets in the ballot window, which remains open until November 21, for the tournament co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

More than 120 million total ticket requests have been received for the 14-team showcase that runs October 2 to November 21.