'More focused on money': Ex-Pakistan selector slams players

Former Pakistan Test spinner and ex-chief selector Iqbal Qasim has sharply criticised the current generation of Pakistani cricketers for prioritising financial gains and league contracts, particularly the Pakistan Super League, over dedicated skill development and game awareness, citing a lack of vision in selection and a general disinterest among young players.

IMAGE: Pakistan cricket team picture used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Key Points Iqbal Qasim criticises current Pakistan cricketers for prioritising money and league contracts over improving skills and game awareness.

He notes a lack of vision and inconsistency in selection decisions by current, well-paid selectors, contrasting it with his honorary service.

Qasim believes the financial security from cricket has led young players to view the Pakistan Super League as the sole measure of success.

He recounts an anecdote where advice from Bishen Singh Bedi helped him win a Test against India in Bangalore in 1987.

Qasim highlights interference from authority figures in selection matters as a significant problem in Pakistan cricket today.

Pakistan's former Test spinner and ex-chief selector, Iqbal Qasim on Wednesday hit out at the current generation of cricketers for not working enough on their skill level and game awareness and instead focussing more on making money.

Qasim, who played 50 Tests and has remained on the national selection committee for different terms, said he was surprised by the lack of future planning and inconsistencies in selection decisions by the current selectors.

Concerns Over Selection and Player Commitment

"I have been a chief selector and member of the selection committee several times and we worked on an honorary basis with no salaries or fees," he recalled. "Nowadays the selectors get paid handsome salaries for being on the selection committee but I see a lack of vision when making decisions," he said.

Qasim, who is one of the few cricketers to have retired from first class cricket with 999 wickets, said Pakistan cricket is also being held back by a genuine problem among players.

"I don't want to talk about the past or when we played cricket. But seriously I see a general lack of interest or commitment among most of the young players to focus and work hard on improving their game awareness and skills and they seem more focussed on earning money," he said.

Qasim said the money in cricket had made cricketers more financially secure, but the downside was that young players in Pakistan now see playing in the Pakistan Super League as the sole measure of a successful career.

The Changing Landscape of Cricket

"Even now with cricket changing so much over the last few decades the formula to success remains that how much time is a player (s) individually willing to give to improve upon his skill sets and reading the game. And that is not happening frequently now in Pakistan cricket."

"There is too much reliance on young players on coaches, assistants and data; they don't spend enough time individually on working out things."

The Test spinner said all former great players have one thing in common: studying and working themselves to improve their game, fitness and ability to read situations well. He said unfortunately nowadays most players remain more focussed on how to land contracts and make money from leagues.

"I think playing for your country is the biggest reward a player can get. I have always believed the better you improve your quality as a player the more money will come automatically you don't have to chase it," he added.

Recalling a Memorable India Test Victory

Qasim, who played a stellar role in Pakistan's famous Test win over India in Bangalore in 1987, recalled how late Indian spinner and captain, Bishen Singh Bedi had said something that helped him win the Test for Pakistan.

"We met Bishen Sahab at a function on the rest day of the Bangalore test and he was unhappy with his prodigy Maninder Singh's bowling in the second innings noting on a pitch where there was so much turn he (Maninder) was giving so much turn to the ball that it was impossible to bowl a batsman, get leg before or trap him into giving a catch."

He said on such a pitch just pitch the ball in the right areas and the ball will turn just enough to get the batsmen out and after listening to this I applied this in the Indian second innings and ended up winning the match for Pakistan, Qasim said.

Challenges in Pakistan Cricket Administration

One of the few chief selectors to have resigned after Pakistan's disastrous and controversial tours to Abu Dhabi, New Zealand and Australia in 2009-2010, Qasim said he had once even turned down a request from Chairman Zaka Ashraf to not include Shahid Afridi for a tour of West Indies.

"I told Zaka Sahab and captain, Misbah who didn't want Afridi in the team that it is the selectors' domain to pick 16 best players and it is the captain's domain to play the 11 he wanted. So I would not drop Afridi. Misbah told me he will not play him and I said fine that is your prerogative but he will go," he recalled.

He said eventually Misbah had to play Shahid Afridi and he took a bagful of wickets in his very first game on the tour. He said a major problem inflicting Pakistan cricket nowadays was people with authority interfering in others domain which led to confusion and controversies.