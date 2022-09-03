News
Moody, SRH part ways; Lara likely to be head coach

Source: PTI
September 03, 2022 11:58 IST
IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad coaches Tom Moody and Brian Lara during the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 15, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody will not return as Sunrisers Hyderabad's head coach for the upcoming IPL season. The legendary Brian Lara has emerged as the "front runner" to replace him.

 

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Moody and Sunrisers Hyderabad have parted ways mutually and Lara, who served as the side's strategic advisor and batting coach last season, could be elevated to the top position.

"It is learned that both Moody and Sunrisers decided to not extend his contract," the report said.

"There is no confirmation yet on who could replace Moody, but ESPNcricinfo understands former West Indies captain Brian Lara, who was the strategic advisor and batting coach with Sunrisers in the 2022 season, could be a frontrunner," it added.

Moody had a successful stint with the Sunrisers between 2013 and 2019. The team reached the play-offs five times and was champions in 2016.

The 56-year-old was replaced by fellow-Australian Trevor Bayliss as head coach in 2020 but he returned to SRH as director of cricket last year.

However, with the team finishing last with just three victories, Moody was elevated to the coach's position.

Things didn't turn up well for Moody in his second stint as head coach as the Sunrisers ended the season in eighth position out of 10 teams with six wins and eight defeats.

Moody will now join Desert Vipers, one of the six franchises in the ILT20, after being recently appointed as its Director of Cricket.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in the UAE in January next year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
