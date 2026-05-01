Cricket Canada appoints Monty Desai as new head coach amid corruption charges

Cricket Canada appoints Monty Desai as head coach, leveraging his expertise with associate nations to revitalise the team and restore its prominence on the international stage.

IMAGE: Monty Desai's key coaching career accomplishments include leading Nepal to regain ODI status and qualify for multiple ICC global events. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket Canada/X

Key Points Monty Desai appointed as head coach of Cricket Canada to rebuild after corruption allegations.

Desai's experience with Nepal and Afghanistan aims to bring effective leadership and discipline to the team.

Cricket Canada prioritises restoring prominence through performance and professionalism.

Desai brings over 20 years of international coaching experience, including work with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Desai aims to build a culture that translates potential into consistent performances on the international stage.

Cricket Canada has appointed Monty Desai, well-known for his work with associate nations and franchise leagues, as head coach of its men's national team, as the organisation looks to press the reset button after being dogged by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

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Strategic move for Cricket Canada

Following Canada's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 and ahead of key upcoming ICC pathway competitions, this appointment is a "strategic step toward building momentum" and achieving greater international consistency.

"Our foremost priority is to restore Cricket Canada's prominence through performance, professionalism, and a renewed and vitalized sense of purpose," said Arvinder Khosa, President of Cricket Canada.

"Appointing Monty Desai reflects this vision. His experience with Associate nations, most notably Nepal and Afghanistan, demonstrates his ability to transform teams through effective leadership, discipline, and a clear long term plan.

"As we build on our recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup appearance, this year marks a pivotal moment, and we are confident that under his leadership, the team will make significant progress."

Desai's coaching experience

Desai, who has in the past worked with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, brings over 20 years of international coaching experience, including leading Nepal to regain ODI status and qualify for multiple ICC global events.

He is widely respected for instilling belief, structure, and competitive discipline in emerging cricket nations.

"I am honoured to take on this responsibility and thank Cricket Canada for their trust," said Desai.

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Desai's vision for Canadian cricket

"My previous experience in Canada has given me a clear understanding of the system's potential and the passion that exists for the game. Associate cricket is an important driver in the global growth of cricket today, and teams like Nepal and Afghanistan have demonstrated what belief, discipline, and fearlessness can unlock.

"Canada has a similar opportunity, and my focus will be on building a culture that translates this potential into consistent performances on the international stage."

The appointment comes 15 days after revelations by CBC News, which exposed governance failures and alleged corruption within Cricket Canada.

"We warmly welcome Monty to Cricket Canada," said Paramjit Saini, Secretary, Cricket Canada.

"His track record with teams such as Nepal and Afghanistan speaks for itself. He has helped Associate nations become competitive forces, and we are committed to providing full support as we work together to elevate Canadian cricket."