ACC president Mohsin Naqvi to skip India-Pakistan gold medal match at Asian Games

Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi's decision to miss the high-stakes India-Pakistan Asian Games 2026 cricket final strategically sidesteps potential diplomatic friction with the BCCI over trophy presentations.

IMAGE: ACC Chairperson and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Photograph: PCB/X

Key Points ACC President Mohsin Naqvi will not attend the Asian Games 2026 cricket final between India and Pakistan.

Naqvi, who is also PCB chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister, has been a contentious figure for the BCCI.

Indian teams have previously refused to accept Asia Cup trophies from Naqvi due to political tensions and 'Operation Sindoor'.

His absence at the Asian Games 2026 avoids a potential diplomatic and protocol issue during the medal ceremony.

Naqvi cited prior commitments for missing the finals day in Nagoya, sending best wishes to all participating teams.

The Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi will not be in attendance during the high-profile Asian Games gold medal contest between India and Pakistan scheduled on Saturday at the Korogi Park in Japan's Nisshin city.

ACC President Skips High-Stakes Final

"ACC President, Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, will miss Finals Day at Asian Games 2026 due to prior commitments, but sends his very best wishes to all four teams ahead of the Gold and Bronze Medal Matches," the official media handle of ACC posted on its 'X' handle.

Naqvi, who is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and also the country's Interior Minister, has been a problematic figure for the BCCI.

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams have refused to take their respective Asia Cup trophies from him as a mark of protest, while expressing their support to the Indian defence forces involved in 'Operation Sindoor', after innocent Indian civilians were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

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BCCI's Stance On Trophy Presentations

"Wishing all the participants the very best ahead of gold and bronze medal matches at the Asian Games 2026. Commitments will keep me away from Nagoya. But I will be looking forward to some thrilling action," Naqvi was quoted as saying in that post.

The BCCI has categorically maintained its stance that its teams won't receive trophies from Naqvi and the Pakistan Interior Minister, on his part, has been adamant that if India wants the Asia Cup trophies, they will have to collect from him only.

Avoiding Potential Diplomatic Conflict

During both the 2025 men's Asia Cup and this year's women's edition, Indian teams walked away without accepting the trophy from Naqvi. The BCCI had requested the ACC to advise the chairman to allow his deputy to do the honours, but he didn't relent.

There were also concerns that what happens if Naqvi, as the continental sporting head, is allowed to present the medal at the official ceremony. Now, in Naqvi's absence, the Olympic Council of Asia, local organisers, and the Indian Olympic Association can all avoid a potentially volatile situation.