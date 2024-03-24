News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mohd Amir comes out of retirement, available for T20 World Cup

Mohd Amir comes out of retirement, available for T20 World Cup

Source: PTI
March 24, 2024 19:17 IST
IMAGE: Mohammed Amir makes himself available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Controversial Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has decided to come out of international retirement and make himself available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas in June.

Amir, who was banned from cricket for five years between 2010 to 2015 on spot-fixing charges and was also briefly jailed for his crime, had retired in 2021 from all forms of international cricket.

 

However, he has kept on playing in T20 leagues across the globe and now the new PCB regime under chairman Mohsin Naqvi has convinced him to take back his retirement.

"I still dream to play for Pakistan! Life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan," Amir wrote on 'X'.

The left-arm speedster, who last played for Pakistan in a T20I in Manchester in August, 2020 is expected to be summoned for the national camp in Kakul.

"After discussing with family and well wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming T20WC, I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations."

The soon-to-be 32 Amir has so far played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is for an aggregate of 259 scalps across formats.

Source: PTI
PCB restores Rauf's contract after written apology
No chief selector in Pakistan's selection panel
Anuj Rawat eyes long-term role as RCB's keeper batter
Dynasties, old rivalries trouble Maharashtra alliances
PIX: Rajasthan pull-off thrilling win over LSG
Anuj Rawat eyes long-term role as RCB's keeper batter
Discontent grows within Trinamool, BJP in Bengal
