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Siraj to captain Hyderabad in first two Ranji Trophy matches

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian September 20, 2026 00:05 IST 1 Minute Read
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Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj will captain Hyderabad in the first two of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Mohammed Siraj will captain Hyderabad in the first two Ranji Trophy matches.
  • C V Milind was named the vice-captain.
  • The squad also includes experienced batter Tanmay Agarwal and Rahul Singh.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj will lead Hyderabad in their first two Ranji Trophy matches of the upcoming season, with C V Milind named his deputy, the Hyderabad Cricket Association announced

on Saturday.

The squad also includes experienced batter Tanmay Agarwal, Rahul Singh and wicketkeepers Rahul Radesh and Sai Pragnay Reddy. Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniketh Reddy and Ajay Dev Goud are among the other players named in the 15-member squad.

Hyderabad's Ranji Trophy Squad:

Mohammed Siraj (Captain), C V Milind (vice-captain), Tanmay Agarwal, M. Abhirath Reddy, Rahul Singh, K. Hima Teja, Rahul Radesh (w/k), Sai Pragnay Reddy (w/k), Varun Goud, Tanay Thyagrajan, Aniketh Reddy, Clt. Rakshann Readdi, Ajay Dev Goud, Ruthik Yadav Mende, Sai Vikas Reddy.

Standbys: Bhavesh Seth (w/k), H K Simha, T Ravi Teja, Shaunak Kulkarni, Mudassar Hussain, Kartikeya Kak, A Pruthvi Reddy.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

HyderabadMohammed SirajSai Pragnay ReddyTanmay AgarwalAniketh Reddy

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