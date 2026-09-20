Siraj to captain Hyderabad in first two Ranji Trophy matches

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj will captain Hyderabad in the first two of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mohammed Siraj will captain Hyderabad in the first two Ranji Trophy matches.

C V Milind was named the vice-captain.

The squad also includes experienced batter Tanmay Agarwal and Rahul Singh.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj will lead Hyderabad in their first two Ranji Trophy matches of the upcoming season, with C V Milind named his deputy, the Hyderabad Cricket Association announced

Hyderabad's Ranji Trophy Squad:

on Saturday.The squad also includes experienced batter Tanmay Agarwal, Rahul Singh and wicketkeepers Rahul Radesh and Sai Pragnay Reddy. Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniketh Reddy and Ajay Dev Goud are among the other players named in the 15-member squad.

Mohammed Siraj (Captain), C V Milind (vice-captain), Tanmay Agarwal, M. Abhirath Reddy, Rahul Singh, K. Hima Teja, Rahul Radesh (w/k), Sai Pragnay Reddy (w/k), Varun Goud, Tanay Thyagrajan, Aniketh Reddy, Clt. Rakshann Readdi, Ajay Dev Goud, Ruthik Yadav Mende, Sai Vikas Reddy.



Standbys: Bhavesh Seth (w/k), H K Simha, T Ravi Teja, Shaunak Kulkarni, Mudassar Hussain, Kartikeya Kak, A Pruthvi Reddy.