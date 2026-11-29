Mohammed Shami's meeting with BJP president Nitin Nabin sparks speculation about a possible political entry, following Yuzvendra Chahal's appointment to the party's National OBC Morcha executive committee earlier this month.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami retired from Test cricket on November 6, 2026 after 64 matches, finishing with 229 wickets at an average of 27.71. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammed Shami met BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday, with Minority Morcha chief Kunwar Basit Ali also attending the meeting.

The meeting follows Yuzvendra Chahal's appointment as a Special Invitee to the BJP's National OBC Morcha executive committee earlier this month.

Traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore, Shami will partner Jofra Archer in IPL 2027.

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami's meeting with BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday has drawn attention, with BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali also present.

The meeting comes amid growing political links with Indian cricketers, following leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's appointment earlier this month as a special invitee to the BJP's National OBC Morcha executive committee.

Shami's Retirement From the Longest Format

Shami, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6, brought the curtain down on a 13-year career in the format on the anniversary of his Test debut.

The right-arm pacer played 64 Tests for India, taking 229 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30. His best figures were 6/56, while he recorded 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls.

His final Test appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia, where he took two wickets in each innings. India lost the contest by 209 runs.

Shami Moves to Rajasthan Royals

Shami is now preparing for a fresh IPL challenge after moving from Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2027 season. LSG had acquired him for Rs 10 crore, but the trade to Rajasthan was completed at a revised fee of Rs 8 crore.

The 35-year-old has claimed 145 wickets in 132 IPL matches. At Rajasthan, he will join forces with Jofra Archer, who was the franchise's leading strike bowler last season.