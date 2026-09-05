Ishan Kishan praises Mohammed Shami's drive for India return

East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan has praised veteran pacer Mohammed Shami's intense hunger and motivation to make a strong comeback to the Indian cricket team, following his impactful performance in the Duleep Trophy semifinal.

IMAGE: Despite being out of the national team, Mohammed Shami remains active in domestic cricket to regain fitness. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammed Shami's exceptional performance in the Duleep Trophy semifinal, taking five wickets, highlights his continued prowess.

East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan is highly impressed by Shami's "hunger and motivation" for an India comeback, despite his age.

Kishan notes Shami's changed approach, increased intensity, and willingness to bowl extra overs, indicating his strong desire to return to the national squad.

Shami's last India appearance was in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, and his competitive spirit remains undimmed.

South Zone skipper Tilak Varma acknowledges Shami's challenge but expresses confidence in his team's preparation.

The fire burns inside Mohammed Shami even after tallying 903 wickets in 100 first-class games, leaving East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan convinced about the pacer's "hunger and motivation" to make an India comeback.

Shami played a big role in East Zone's march to the Duleep Trophy final after 13 years, taking five wickets against Central Zone in the semifinal at Bengaluru.

Shami's Impactful Duleep Trophy Performance

"I think he is just one of the best. He has been a legend of this game. He has been doing so well since he started playing for Bengal. He has been picking wickets, giving all his energy and he has done so well for the Indian cricket team also," Kishan told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

"It's hard to say when it comes to age, I feel age is just a number. If he is working hard it doesn't matter. I see that hunger in Shami bhai because who better than me to judge about hunger right now (hinting at Kishan's time away from Indian cricket team for various reasons).

"He has been doing so well, especially having him in our team…it gives us a bit of more confidence," Kishan added.

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Kishan Highlights Shami's Unwavering Motivation

At 36, Shami is closer to the end of his career but Kishan said it has not prevented the Bengal man from asking for a few extra overs.

"Looking at his efforts as a captain, I felt very nice, because Shami bhai came in, asking me for those extra overs to get the wickets, this is something which always gives confidence to skippers. When you have bowlers who are willing to get you wickets. So, it's always good to have him in the team.

"He also finished with two boundaries, so he is an allrounder I feel nowadays. So I am very happy to have him in my team," he added.

Veteran Pacer's Drive For India Comeback

So what sets apart Shami?

"Looking at Shami bhai this season, I feel he has been very different, how I have seen him in past, but his approach towards the game, his intensity, his energy has been very different."

Kishan clearly saw the hunger in Shami, someone who desperately wanted to earn a recall to the India fold.

"You know it is hard when you are not regularly playing for the Indian team and to again have that same kind of motivation for your domestic games is tough.

"He has that hunger and that motivation right now like he wants to do that comeback. He wants to be part of the Indian squad again and you can see it in him."

Shami's last appearance in India colours was in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai.

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Fire Inside Still Burning Brighter

But Kishan said the long absence from top-flight cricket has not dulled Shami's competitive spirit.

"When he is trying to help me when I am leading the side…he is trying to come to me, give me options of what you can do. I think these things you can pick from a player whether he is willing to win you this game or not.

"That is something which all our boys are trying to do and we have been on the winning side," he added.

South Zone skipper Tilak Varma too showered praise on Shami, but said his side is ready to take on the wily pacer.

"It will be a good competition for us playing against Shami bhai. We have seen in the last game how he set up the batters and took that wicket.

"But we know that we are pretty confident for that challenge. That is why you love the sport. So, we prepared enough for that and we are ready to take him on," said Tilak.