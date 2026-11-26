Mohammed Shami is not looking beyond the present, with the veteran pacer keeping the 2027 ODI and 2028 T20 World Cups off his mind and prioritising fitness, rhythm and cricket.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami retired from Tests recently after 64 appearances and 229 wickets, citing the physical demands of the format as a key consideration. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammed Shami has ruled out thinking about the 2027 ODI and 2028 T20 World Cups, saying his priority is to maintain fitness, stay in rhythm and continue playing domestic cricket and the IPL.

The experienced pacer said his enjoyment of the game and the opportunity to share his knowledge with younger players continue to motivate him to represent Bengal.

Shami dismissed suggestions that his domestic appearances were linked to retirement, reiterating his commitment to white-ball cricket while remaining open to playing red-ball cricket for fitness.

Mohammed Shami is not looking too far ahead. With the 2027 ODI World Cup and 2028 T20 World Cup on the horizon, the veteran pacer has chosen to focus on what lies immediately ahead: staying fit, maintaining his rhythm and continuing to play.

Shami, who recently retired from Test cricket, said he had stopped counting the possibilities of featuring in future World Cups and would leave selection decisions to the selectors.

Staying in Rhythm Remains Priority

"I have stopped counting all these things. Now I am focusing on my game. Whatever they (the selectors) will decide will be better. But from my side, the only thing is to keep continuing, to stay in rhythm, and keep playing at least for the state and the IPL," Shami said in Mumbai on Thursday, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The 35-year-old also explained why he remains keen to play domestic cricket, saying his love for the game and the opportunity to pass on his experience to younger players continue to motivate him.

"As long as you like cricket, as long as you enjoy it, you should play," he said.

Shami added that he hoped young players could learn from his experience, regardless of the level at which they competed.

"That is my motivation, that I'm still enjoying it, and I hope some of the boys learn or pick up something while playing for the state because experience matters a lot. It doesn't matter where you're playing and at what level; you should transfer something or the other to the youngsters," he added.

Shami Dismisses Retirement Speculation

The Bengal pacer also dismissed suggestions that his participation in domestic cricket was linked to retirement. He reiterated his commitment to white-ball cricket and said he would play red-ball cricket if required to maintain his fitness.

"There is no connection with retirement. I have already said that I will continue playing white-ball cricket. And if needed, I will also play red-ball cricket for fitness. So, it is not a new experience. It is the same routine that I have been doing for the past 15-20 years. Nothing new," he said.

Shami also explained his decision to retire from Tests, saying the demands of the longest format had made it important to consider his body's workload.

"It felt like the right thing, so I did it. I'm moving well, playing well, so I'll play white-ball now bindaas (carefree). It's not good for the body to take too much load," he said.

Shami announced his Test retirement earlier this month, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year career in the format on the anniversary of his debut on November 6, 2013.

He played 64 Tests for India, taking 229 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30. His best figures were 6/56, while he claimed 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls.

His last Test appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, where he took two wickets in each innings. India lost the match by 209 runs.