Home » Cricket » CAB to honour Mohammed Shami for century of first-class appearances

Indian pace-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami is set to be honoured by the Cricket Association of Bengal for his remarkable achievement of 100 first-class appearances, highlighting his enduring contribution to domestic cricket.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami has taken 382 wickets in his first-class career, including a best of 8 for 90. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammed Shami to be felicitated by CAB for achieving 100 first-class appearances.

The felicitation will occur in Chennai before the Duleep Trophy final.

He played a crucial role in East Zone's Duleep Trophy final qualification.

Despite being out of the national team, Shami remains active in domestic cricket to regain fitness.

India's pace-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami will be felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in Chennai on Saturday for reaching the milestone of 100 first-class appearances, a day ahead of the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The East Zone stalwart played a pivotal role in his team's march into the final, taking five wickets across two innings as reigning champions Central Zone were knocked out of the competition.

Shami, who is currently on 99 first-class appearances, has taken 382 wickets in his career, including a career-best 8 for 90 in an innings during his long and distinguished domestic career.

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Recognising Shami's Domestic Cricket Contributions

To mark the occasion, Shami will be presented with a cricket ball autographed by CAB president Sourav Ganguly, a customised jersey bearing No. 100 on the back, and a silver salver.

Shami will be honoured by CAB treasurer Sanjoy Das.

"Shami is pride of Bengal cricket and an absolute legend. This is a small gesture on behalf of state association on completion of an important milestone," Das said.

Shami is currently out of the Indian national team and has not played an international match since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.

He was also left out of the immediate squad plans, including the upcoming series against New Zealand.

The veteran pacer, however, has continued to remain active in domestic and first-class cricket as he works his way back towards full fitness and a possible return to the national side.