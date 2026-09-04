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CAB to honour Mohammed Shami for century of first-class appearances

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
September 04, 2026 21:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian pace-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami is set to be honoured by the Cricket Association of Bengal for his remarkable achievement of 100 first-class appearances, highlighting his enduring contribution to domestic cricket.

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami has taken 382 wickets in his first-class career, including a best of 8 for 90. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

India's pace-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami will be felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in Chennai on Saturday for reaching the milestone of 100 first-class appearances, a day ahead of the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The East Zone stalwart played a pivotal role in his team's march into the final, taking five wickets across two innings as reigning champions Central Zone were knocked out of the competition.

Shami, who is currently on 99 first-class appearances, has taken 382 wickets in his career, including a career-best 8 for 90 in an innings during his long and distinguished domestic career.

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Recognising Shami's Domestic Cricket Contributions

To mark the occasion, Shami will be presented with a cricket ball autographed by CAB president Sourav Ganguly, a customised jersey bearing No. 100 on the back, and a silver salver.

Shami will be honoured by CAB treasurer Sanjoy Das.

"Shami is pride of Bengal cricket and an absolute legend. This is a small gesture on behalf of state association on completion of an important milestone," Das said.

Shami is currently out of the Indian national team and has not played an international match since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.

He was also left out of the immediate squad plans, including the upcoming series against New Zealand.

The veteran pacer, however, has continued to remain active in domestic and first-class cricket as he works his way back towards full fitness and a possible return to the national side.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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