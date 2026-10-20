Shami determined to fight back, targets full domestic season for India return

Mohammed Shami remains determined to reclaim his India place after another snub, prioritising a full domestic season, consistent performances and skill development ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's strong domestic performances have kept hopes of a comeback alive as he targets a return to international cricket ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Photograph: CAB/X

Key Points Mohammed Shami remains determined to return to the Indian team after missing out on the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand.

A full domestic season is Shami's immediate goal as he prepares for future selection opportunities.

The 36-year-old has stepped away from social media to focus on training, match practice and improving his skills.

Shami took 37 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal in 2025-26 and claimed nine wickets during India's 2025 Champions Trophy-winning campaign.

Mohammed Shami is determined to bowl his way back into the Indian team, with the veteran pacer making a full domestic season and consistent performances his top priorities after being overlooked for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

The 36-year-old was again left out when the BCCI announced squads for the ODI and Test assignments.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Delhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, Shami said his focus remained on staying fit, improving his skills and making the most of every opportunity.

"I'm always positive and focused on performing well in every match I play. I want to keep playing as many matches as possible because that helps me maintain my physical momentum, improve my game, and sharpen my skills. What more can I do than keep playing and giving my best?," he said.

Domestic Cricket Shami's Immediate Priority

Shami also made it clear that he was not distracted by selection debates or social media, preferring to devote his time to training and match practice.

"I'm focused entirely on my own game and don't really concern myself with what others are doing. My priority is to fulfil whatever the team and the game demand of me," he said, adding that he had stepped away from social media to concentrate on cricket.

“I've also completely stepped away from social media, as I don't like spending too much time browsing it. Instead, I'm focusing on being on the ground, putting in the hours during practice sessions. That's where I want to invest my time and energy."

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Age No Distraction Ahead of 2027 World Cup

With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching and age likely to be a factor in selection discussions, Shami said he was giving his best and leaving the outcome to God.

He stressed that playing the entire domestic season would help him sharpen his skills and remain ready for future opportunities.

Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in March 2025.

He played a key role in India's title-winning campaign, taking nine wickets in five innings at an average of 25.88.

Strong Domestic Returns Keep Comeback Dreams Alive

His domestic record has remained impressive.

Shami claimed seven wickets in three matches for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026, helping the side win the title.

He also took 37 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal in the 2025-26 season at an average of 16.72.

In his only appearance in the ongoing 2026-27 Ranji season, he returned figures of 4/30 and 1/29.

His Indian Premier League returns were more modest. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2025, he took six wickets in nine matches before claiming 12 wickets in 13 games for Lucknow Super Giants in 2026.

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Bhuvneshwar's Recall Boosts Shami's Hopes

Despite his recent domestic performances, Shami has yet to earn a national recall.

Hopes of a comeback had grown on the back of his strong red-ball displays, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon.

The recall of fellow 36-year-old seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to India's T20I squad for the New Zealand series has added another point of reference as Shami continues his push for a return.

Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar's tenure as India's chief selector has ended, with Pragyan Ojha taking over the role.

Shami, however, remains focused on what he can control: performing consistently and staying ready when the next opportunity arrives.