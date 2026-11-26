Mohammed Azharuddeen's sensational 57-ball 101 powered Kerala to a dominant 67-run victory over Himachal Pradesh, securing their top position in Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

IMAGE: Mohammed Azharuddeen struck eight fours and six sixes in his 101 from 57 balls. Photograph: Mohammed Azharuddeen/Instagram

Key Points Mohammed Azharuddeen scored a spectacular 101 runs off just 57 balls, leading Kerala to a formidable total of 268 for four.

Kerala defeated Himachal Pradesh by 67 runs, with Himachal managing 201 for six in response.

Sanju Samson contributed a quickfire 44 off 21 balls, supporting Azharuddeen's century.

In another Group C match, Puducherry secured a two-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh, chasing down 157 runs.

Pranay Singh was instrumental for Puducherry, taking four wickets for 29 runs against Madhya Pradesh.

Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed a 57-ball 101 as Kerala defeated Himachal Pradesh by 67 runs to finish on top of Group C in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in New Chandigarh on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Kerala produced a solid display, spearheaded by Azharuddeen's 57-ball blistering knock, to post a mammoth 268 for four. In reply, Himachal Pradesh could manage 201 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs, thanks to Vaibhav Kalta's 57 not out.

Kerala's Dominant Batting Display

Earlier, Kerala got off to a blazing start with Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal (35 off 16 balls) putting on 82 runs for the opening wicket in just 5.4 overs. After Kunnummal's dismissal, skipper Sanju Samson joined Azharuddeen and the two added 77 runs for the second wicket. Samson hit five fours and two sixes in his 21-ball 44.

Azharuddeen, who struck eight fours and six sixes, was bowled by Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal in the 19th over after completing his hundred. Vishnu Vinod made 22 off 11 balls, while Salman Nizar (26 not out off 15) and Abdul Basith (24 not out off 5) provided the late flourish. Basith hit three sixes and a four in his five-ball cameo.

For HP, Mridul Surroch took two for 33 in three overs. Harshit Sandal conceded 47 runs in two overs, and Rohit Kumar gave away 62 in his four overs.

Himachal Pradesh's Chase Falters

Chasing 269, Himachal were in early trouble at 8 for 2 inside two overs. Ekant Sen (39 off 27) and skipper Pukhraj Mann (29 off 16) tried to rebuild, but Himachal slipped to 125 for six in the 14th over. Wicketkeeper-batter Kalta (57 not out off 28 balls) and Dhaliwal (30 not out off 21) then put on an unbroken 76-run stand for the seventh wicket, but Himachal finished on 201 for six.

Vaisakh Chandran took two for 33 for Kerala. MD Nidheesh, KM Asif, Karthik B Nair, and Abdul Basith picked up a wicket each.

Puducherry Secures Victory

In Mohali, left-arm medium pacer Pranay Singh's four-wicket haul (4/29) helped set up a two-wicket victory for Puducherry over Madhya Pradesh. Opting to bowl, Puducherry rode on Pranay's impressive spell to restrict Madhya Pradesh to 157 for seven. The pacer struck early, removing Ankush Singh (9), Shivang Kumar (9), and Saransh Jain (0) before returning to dismiss Mangesh Yadav (1).

In reply, Puducherry chased down the target with two wickets to spare, despite a few anxious moments. Openers Vedant Bhardwaj and Ragavan Ramamoorthy added 46 runs in 4.4 overs before both departed, leaving Puducherry at 62 for two in the eighth over. The wickets continued to fall as Puducherry slipped to 106 for five in the 15th over, with Pugazhendi Akash (11), skipper Aman Khan (0), and Gautam Dileep Shastry (35) dismissed in quick succession.

The chase became tighter after two batters were run out and Sagar Trivedi fell to Avesh Khan. However, Parameeswaran Sivaraman's unbeaten 46 off 30 balls, featuring three fours and as many sixes, guided Puducherry home. Puducherry finished fourth in the group.

Super League Stage Overview

In the Super League stage, eight teams are split into two groups of four with each team playing three matches. Top team from each Super League group will advance to the final.

Brief scores:

Kerala 268/4 in 20 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 101, Sanju Samson 44, Rohan Kunnummal 35; Mridul Surroch 2/33) beat Himachal Pradesh 201/6 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Kalta 57 not out, Ekant Sen 39, Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal 30 not out; Vaisakh Chandran 2/33) by 67 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 157/7 in 20 overs (Harsh Gawli 72 not out; Pranay Singh 4/29) lost to Puducherry 158/8 in 19.4 overs (Gautam Dileep 35, Parmeeshwaran S 46 not out; Shivang Kumar 3/21) by 2 wickets.