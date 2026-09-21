Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan barred from speaking on betting investigation

The Pakistan Cricket Board has denied former captain Mohammad Rizwan permission to address the media regarding serious allegations of his involvement in online betting and gambling, currently under investigation by the NCCIA.

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan and teammate Imam-ul-Haq had their phones confiscated for forensic examination during the recent England tour. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammad Rizwan denied PCB permission for a media conference regarding online betting allegations.

The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is probing Rizwan's involvement in online betting and gambling.

Rizwan sought to clarify the situation publicly due to "confusion and speculation" surrounding the matter.

Centrally contracted players require PCB clearance for public statements, a rule applied in this case.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has been denied permission by the country's Cricket Board (PCB) to hold a media conference regarding investigations by the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency pertaining to his involvement with regards to online betting and gambling.

A reliable source said that Rizwan had twice last week approached the PCB to get permission to speak to the media but on both occasions, he was denied the required permission.

Investigation Into Betting Allegations

Since he was called back home midway from the tour of England along with senior teammates, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha, Rizwan has been in the limelight after the NCCIA questioned him over a matter involving online betting and gambling and his financial transactions.

Rizwan and Imam both had their phones confiscated during the second Test at Lord's and they are now being forensically examined by the NCCIA.

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PCB's Stance On Player Statements

The PCB has yet to make a clear statement on the matter but the source said Rizwan had approached the board for permission to interact with the media as he wanted to clear the air and give his side of the story.

"Rizwan wanted the PCB to permit him to speak with the media and explain the situation to them as he pointed out there was a lot of confusion and speculation about the matter," the source said.

Normally any centrally contracted player with the board can't speak to the media or make public statements without first getting clearance from the PCB.

Interestingly, while Rizwan has been in the limelight his teammate, Imam who is also facing a probe for allegedly over playing an injury, which didn't allow him to go out to bat in both innings of the Lord's Test, has kept a low profile.

Imam has remained on the sidelines although he was also called for questioning by the NCCIA along with Rizwan on September 9 in Lahore.