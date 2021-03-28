News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Moeen Ali proves to be Kohli's nemesis

Moeen Ali proves to be Kohli's nemesis

By Rediff Cricket
March 28, 2021 18:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Moeen Ali celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Virat Kohli fell to Moeen Ali for the ninth time in his international career during the third and decisive ODI in Pune on Sunday.

 

The 32-year-old was batting on 7 when the England spinner took him by surprise and cleaned his leg stump.

The off-spinner has dismissed the talismanic batsman for the joint second most time in international cricket now.

His bowling partner Adil Rashid has also got the better of Kohli on as many occasions.

Virat Kohli has fallen to spin on several occasions during the tour.

Kohli has in fact hasn't fared well against either spinner, getting out to Moeen Ali on of occasions as in the series as well. The off-spinner all-rounder got Kohli out twice in the second Test for 0 and 62 and most recently in the deciding ODI for 7.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PM Modi hails Mithali Raj's achievement
PM Modi hails Mithali Raj's achievement
Get well soon Little Master: Richards wishes Sachin
Get well soon Little Master: Richards wishes Sachin
Why India is likely to dominate world cricket
Why India is likely to dominate world cricket
PHOTOS: India vs England, 3rd ODI
PHOTOS: India vs England, 3rd ODI
TMC writes to EC to revert rule which 'will help BJP'
TMC writes to EC to revert rule which 'will help BJP'
Everything can't be made public: Shah on Pawar meet
Everything can't be made public: Shah on Pawar meet
India end best-ever WC campaign with 2 more gold
India end best-ever WC campaign with 2 more gold

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Rohit-Dhawan emulate Sachin-Ganguly with this record

Rohit-Dhawan emulate Sachin-Ganguly with this record

Kohli joins elite list of India captains

Kohli joins elite list of India captains

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use