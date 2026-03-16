Mithali Raj, Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny, Honoured With BCCI Lifetime Achievement Awards

IMAGE: ICC chairman Jay Shah presents Rahul Dravid with the Colonel C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at BCC Awards in Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI/X

Key Points Rahul Dravid amassed over 24000 international runs across formats, while coaching India to the Under-19 World Cup 2018 and T20 World Cup 2024 titles.

Roger Binny is the first Indian cricketer to open both the bowling and the batting in the same ODI.

Under Mithali Raj's captaincy, India reached two ICC Women's World Cup finals.

India's cricketing greats Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny and Mithali Raj were honoured with BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award, in New Delhi, on Sunday.



Karnataka stalwarts Binny and Dravid received the prestigious Colonel C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the BCCI’s highest honour recognising outstanding service to Indian cricket.



Mithali Raj was presented with the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women, celebrating her extraordinary contribution to the growth and global stature of women's cricket in India.

IMAGE: ICC chairman Jay Shah presents Rahul Dravid with the Colonel C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at BCC Awards in Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI/X

Binny etched his name in cricketing history after the all-rounder played a pivotal role in India's 1983 World Cup triumph -- finishing as the highest wicket taker of the tournament. He is also the first Indian cricketer to open both the bowling and the batting in the same ODI.



After his playing days, Binny guided India to victory in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2000 as the coach. He later served as a national selector from 2012 to 2016 and played an important role in shaping the composition of the Indian team during a significant phase in the game’s evolution.



Dravid is regarded as one of Test cricket's all-time greats. His illustrious international career was built on a batting technique straight out of the manual, steely resilience, rock solid defence and overall mastery, amassing over 24000 international runs across formats.



Post-retirement, Dravid continued to contribute to Indian cricket, taking over as head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and he also coached India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018. He enjoyed a successful tenure as coach of the Indian men's team, capped by the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

IMAGE: ICC chairman Jay Shah presents Rahul Dravid with the Colonel C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at BCC Awards in Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI/X

Mithali had a remarkable international career spanning more than two decades, finishing as the highest run scorer in women's ODIs with 7805 runs at an average of 50.68.



The batting great inspired countless young girls to take up the sport across the world, while under her captaincy India reached two ICC Women's World Cup finals.