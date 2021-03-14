News
Mithali becomes first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 ODI runs

Mithali becomes first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 ODI runs

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 14, 2021 12:36 IST
Mithali Raj

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, BCCI Women/Twitter

Veteran batter Mithali Raj, on Sunday, added another feather to her cap by becoming the first player to complete 7,000 runs in women's ODI cricket.

The Indian skipper reached the 7,000-run milestone in her 213th match, which was the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series against South Africa in Lucknow.

 

"Magnificent Mithali! #TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs. What a performer she has been!" the BCCI tweeted.

The 38-year-old, who made her international debut in 1999, was also the first player to score 6,000 runs in women's ODIs. England's Charlotte Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, is second the list of leading run scorers with 5,992.

Mitahli scored a 71-ball 45 before being dismissed by medium pacer Tumi Sekhukhune in the 38th over of the fourth ODI. She hit four boundaries during her stay in the middle.

On Friday, during the third match, Mithali had become the first Indian player and only the second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
