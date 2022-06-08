Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket

India women's Test and ODI captain, Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

Mithali tweeted a statement and wrote: 'Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support.'

The 39-year-old Mithali, who is the leading run-getter in international cricket, had broken the World Cup captaincy record in March, when she bettered the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's World Cup, surpassing former Australian counterpart Belinda Clark.

She also became only the third cricketer and first woman to appear in six World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad.