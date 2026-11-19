Former Indian captain Mithali Raj champions the crucial need for sustained opportunities and a long run for emerging talent in the Indian women's cricket team, asserting that international experience is vital for their growth and future success.

IMAGE: Mithali Raj has urged India to give young players more opportunities and time to prove themselves at the international level. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Mithali Raj advocates for giving young players a "solid run" in the Indian women's cricket team, stressing that they should not be judged on just one or two matches.

She highlights that international experience, even against lower-ranked teams like Zimbabwe, is invaluable for young cricketers like Anushka Sharma and Niki Prasad.

The upcoming all-format tour to South Africa, starting from December 9, is seen as a significant opportunity for debutants and young players to gain crucial international exposure.

Several young players, including Prema Rawat, Niki Prasad, Anushka Sharma, and Nandani Sharma, have recently debuted or are part of the squads for the South Africa tour.

Former Indian captain Mithali Raj highlighted the need to give opportunities and a long run to up-and-coming talent in the Indian women's cricket team, saying that no matter the opposition they play, the experience of playing international cricket will give them benefits.

Mithali was speaking to ANI at an event in Mumbai. Her statement comes ahead of the Indian women's team's all-format tour to South Africa, which will start from December 9 onwards with a Test match.

Mithali Raj's Call For Nurturing Talent

Speaking to ANI, she said, "When you select young players, it is important to give them a solid run. You cannot judge them from a match or two. When youngsters are given chances, especially in T20Is, like Anushka Sharma and Niki Prasad, they have got experience from the Women's Premier League; it will benefit them. Even though Zimbabwe is a lower-ranked team."

"Experience is experience. The environment in an international match is different, so I think that whatever experience they get from their matches, it will help them against South Africa or in South Africa," she added.

Emerging Players And Their International Exposure

In the squads for South Africa, some players have received their debuts in international cricket this year, such as Prema Rawat, Niki Prasad, Anushka Sharma and Nandani Sharma.

Niki made her debut against Zimbabwe in T20Is, the first series under Smriti Mandhana's captaincy, scoring 48 runs in two innings with a best score of 39* and taking three wickets. Spinner Prema had also debuted in the T20 World Cup against South Africa in Manchester and has so far taken seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 18.85, with best figures of 3/9.

Anushka, another WPL talent, also made her debut during the T20 World Cup, having made 105 runs in six matches at an average of 21.00, with a best score of 28 so far.

India Women's Tour Of South Africa Schedule

India will play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is during the tour, which will begin with the Test match in Gqeberha on December 9. The ODI series will start on December 16 in Paarl, followed by the second match in Cape Town on December 19 and the third in Bloemfontein on December 22.

The three-match T20I series will begin on December 26 in Benoni. The second and third matches are scheduled to be played in Potchefstroom on December 29 and 30, respectively.

Squad Announcements For South Africa Tour

Deepti Sharma has been named vice-captain of the Test and ODI squads, while Shafali Verma will serve as vice-captain in the T20I format.

India’s Test Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia [WK], Deepti Sharma (VC), Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare.

India’s ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia [WK], Deepti Sharma (VC), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare.

India’s T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare.