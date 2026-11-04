Mitchell Starc reclaims No 1 spot, Shreyas Iyer climbs in T20I rankings

Mitchell Starc has surged back to the pinnacle of ICC Test bowling rankings, while India's Shreyas Iyer makes a significant leap in T20I batting, reflecting major shifts in the latest global cricket player standings.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc in action during the Test series against South Africa. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Key Points Mitchell Starc has reclaimed the top position in the ICC Test bowling rankings after taking 15 wickets in Australia's recently concluded series against South Africa, including a first-innings haul of 6-72.

India's Shreyas Iyer climbed two spots to seventh overall in the T20I batters rankings following his side's series triumph in New Zealand.

South Africa's Simon Harmer moved up nine places to seventh in Test bowlers after his maiden 10-wicket match haul in the third Test.

Marco Jansen, despite losing the top Test bowler spot, increased his lead as the top Test all-rounder with a new career-high rating following his half-century in the third Test.

Significant movements were also observed in ODI rankings, with Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf making gains among bowlers, and Fakhar Zaman among batters after the recent ODI tri-series in Pakistan.

Mitchell Starc reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings after his impressive showing in Australia's series against South Africa, while India's Shreyas Iyer climbed to seventh among T20I batters following the series win over New Zealand.

Test Rankings: Starc's Dominance And Harmer's Rise

Starc was the leading wicket taker in the recently concluded series in South Africa, picking up 15 wickets in three tests

Although Australia lost the final test to lose a thrilling series 2-1, Starc finished with nine wickets in the match which included a first-innings haul of 6-72

Jansen had claimed the top position in the bowlers' and all-rounders' rankings only last week after a superb performance with the bat and ball in the second test, before being displaced by the 36-year-old Australian

South Africa's Simon Harmer, who was named Player of the Match after the spinner claimed his maiden 10-wicket match haul in the third test, climbed nine places to seventh.

There are two further South Africans inside the top 10 for Test bowlers, with spinner Simon Harmer the latest player to make big gains following his Player of the Match performance at Newlands, where he bowled the Proteas to victory and a series triumph with six wickets in Australia's second innings.

As a result, the off-spinner moved up nine places to seventh overall in the rankings for Test bowlers and one spot ahead of South Africa teammate Kagiso Rabada.

All-Rounders And Batters Make Gains

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer during the T20I series against New Zealand. Photograph:BCCI

While Jansen lost the top spot for Test bowlers, he increased his lead at the top of the list for Test all-rounders by reaching a new career-high rating following his half-century in the third Test.

Teammates Wiaan Mulder (up one slot to third) and Harmer (up three spots to fifth) also make good ground in this category, while Aiden Markram (up one place to 11th), Mulder (up seven rungs to 17th) and Ryan Rickelton (up 25 spots to 23rd with a new career-best rating) all make eye-catching progress on the latest rankings for Test batters.

Australia will be buoyed by gains made on the rankings for Test batters by Cameron Green (up three places to equal 19th) and Alex Carey (up two rungs to equal 19th), while West Indies' right-hander Justin Greaves (up 12 spots to equal 38th and a new career-high rating) is the big mover following his side's victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Mirpur.

The West Indies registered an impressive eight-wicket triumph, with Jomel Warrican (up six rungs to 30th for Test bowlers) and spinner Roston Chase (up eight spots to equal 23rd) for Test all-rounders also making ground in their best category.

ODI Rankings See Pakistani Pacers Shine

The completion of the recent ODI tri-series in Pakistan saw plenty of change on the latest ODI rankings and it was a pair of pacers from the host nation that made the biggest impact, as skipper Shaheen Afridi (up one spot to fifth) and fellow quick Haris Rauf (up five places to 24th) both made good gains on the list for ODI bowlers.

Opener Fakhar Zaman (up nine rungs to 37th) was among the big movers on the updated rankings for ODI batters, with England opener Ben Duckett (up one slot to sixth) and Sri Lanka hard-hitter Pavan Rathnayake (up 20 places to 16th) also making ground in this category.

T20I Rankings: Iyer Leads Indian Charge

There is also plenty of movement in the updated T20I rankings, with India captain Shreyas Iyer among the biggest movers as he gained two spots to move to seventh overall for T20I batters following his side's series triumph in New Zealand.

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips (up 13 places to 24th) also climbed on the list for T20I batters, while teammates Mitchell Santner (up two rungs to fifth) and Jacob Duffy (up 23 slots to 23rd) were among the movers on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai also made his move up the rankings for T20I all-rounders as he gained three spots to move to third overall following his Player of the Series heroics during a recent series triumph over Zimbabwe in the UAE.