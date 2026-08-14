Mitchell Starc-Mehidy Hasan heated exchange goes viral

An on-field spat between Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz over running on the pitch's danger area on Day 2 of the opening Test in Darwin went viral.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's mid-pitch confrontation was sparked by the latter running on the danger zone of the pitch. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricketcomau/Instagram

Key Points Australian pacer Mitchell Starc confronted Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz for running across the middle of the pitch's danger area during the first Test.

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena warned Miraz for his actions, prompting a sharp reaction from Starc who told the batter, 'It's my follow-through, not yours. Get off the wicket.'

Tanzid Hasan made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi to score a Test century in Australia, contributing to Bangladesh's strong total of 351 for 6 at Stumps on Day 2.

Bangladesh holds a significant lead of 153 runs over Australia with four wickets remaining, thanks to Tanzid's 101 and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's 84.

A heated argument from Day 2 of the first Test between Australia and Bangladesh has gone viral on social media. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc lost his cool when Mehidy Hasan Miraz ran across the middle of the pitch.

On-Field Confrontation

The incident took place in the 103rd over, when Starc was bowling his 21st over against Miraz. Miraz hit the fifth ball of the over towards point and sprinted for a single. Miraz had his eyes trained on the ball as he ran between the wickets, sprinting on the pitch's danger area to avoid banging into Starc who was on his follow through.

The on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena was not happy about it walked towards Miraz before he could complete the run to warn him.

In his defence, Mehidy said, 'He is in the pathway,' and continued to protest with the umpire saying that he didn't see the bowler was in his way. 'I can't see, I can't see. I didn't see,' Mehidy told Dharmasena.

Reacted sharply at Mehidy's remark, Starc walked towards the batter and told him: 'It's my follow-through, not yours. Get off the wicket.'

Bangladesh's Strong Performance

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was not out on 32 at the close after being dropped by Cameron Green on the last ball of the day, with Hasan Mahmud alongside him on 13 after a gritty 40-run partnership.

Tanzid Hasan became the first Bangladeshi to score a Test century in Australia as the visitors dominated to reach 351 for 6 at Stumps on the second day of the first Test in Darwin on Friday. Inspired by a superb 101 by opener Tanzid and an entertaining 84 from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh lead the hosts by 153 runs with four wickets in hand.