Fast bowler Will O'Rourke makes a significant return to New Zealand's Test squad for the highly anticipated four-match tour of Australia, bolstering the Black Caps' pace attack after a period of workload management.

IMAGE: Will O'Rourke bowling for New Zealand. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Fast bowler Will O'Rourke has been recalled to New Zealand's Test squad for the four-match tour of Australia.

O'Rourke missed the recent series against India due to workload management.

Matt Fisher and Michael Rae have been selected as reserve quicks in the squad.

Mitchell Santner and Blair Tickner are omitted due to injuries but may join later if fit.

Fast bowler Will O'Rourke has returned to New Zealand's Test squad for the four-match tour of Australia after missing the ongoing series against India as part of workload management.

The selectors picked Matt Fisher and Michael Rae as reserve quicks in the squad named on Saturday.

Squad Additions and Absences

All-rounder Mitchell Santner (hand fracture) and pace bowler Blair Tickner (hamstring) have been left out as they continue rehabilitation but may join the tour later if fit.

Zak Foulkes (hip flexor) and Ben Sears (ankle) are unavailable for selection.

The series starts December 9 in Perth, with Tests in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young