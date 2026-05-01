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Mitchell Santner Out Of IPL 2026 With Shoulder Injury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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May 01, 2026 13:20 IST

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New Zealand's Mitchell Santner is sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained during the IPL, impacting his availability for upcoming Test matches against Ireland and England.

Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner takes a catch to dismiss CSK's Kartik Sharma but injured his left shoulder in the process.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner takes a catch to dismiss CSK's Kartik Sharma but injured his left shoulder in the process during their match on April 23. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Mitchell Santner suffers grade three ACL shoulder injury during IPL match.
  • Santner will miss the Test against Ireland and the first Test against England.
  • New Zealand Cricket confirms Santner will undergo a rehabilitation period of at least one month.
  • Santner sustained the injury while fielding for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings.
  • His availability for the second and third Tests against England will be evaluated later.

New Zealand white ball skipper Mitchell Santner will be out of action for at least a month due to a grade three ACL shoulder injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League.

Santner's IPL Injury Details

The 34-year-old injured his left shoulder while fielding during Mumbai Indians' match against the Chennai Super Kings on April 23.

 

"Santner returned home to New Zealand this week and saw a specialist this morning who confirmed a rest and rehabilitation period of at least one month," New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.

Impact on Upcoming Test Matches

The spin-bowling all-rounder, who took a fine diving catch to dismiss CSK's Kartik Sharma off Jasprit Bumrah but hit his shoulder and head on the ground, will thus be unavailable for the one-off Test against Ireland and the first Test against England.

"His availability for the second and third Tests to be evaluated at a later date," NZC said.

Upcoming Fixtures

The one-off four-day Test against Ireland begins at Stormont in Belfast on May 27, with the three Tests against England to be played at Lord's (June 4-8), The Oval (June 17-21) and Trent Bridge (June 25-29), respectively.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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