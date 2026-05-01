Mitchell Santner Out Of IPL 2026 With Shoulder Injury

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner is sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained during the IPL, impacting his availability for upcoming Test matches against Ireland and England.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner takes a catch to dismiss CSK's Kartik Sharma but injured his left shoulder in the process during their match on April 23. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mitchell Santner suffers grade three ACL shoulder injury during IPL match.

Santner will miss the Test against Ireland and the first Test against England.

New Zealand Cricket confirms Santner will undergo a rehabilitation period of at least one month.

Santner sustained the injury while fielding for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings.

His availability for the second and third Tests against England will be evaluated later.

New Zealand white ball skipper Mitchell Santner will be out of action for at least a month due to a grade three ACL shoulder injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League.

Santner's IPL Injury Details

The 34-year-old injured his left shoulder while fielding during Mumbai Indians' match against the Chennai Super Kings on April 23.

"Santner returned home to New Zealand this week and saw a specialist this morning who confirmed a rest and rehabilitation period of at least one month," New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.

Impact on Upcoming Test Matches

The spin-bowling all-rounder, who took a fine diving catch to dismiss CSK's Kartik Sharma off Jasprit Bumrah but hit his shoulder and head on the ground, will thus be unavailable for the one-off Test against Ireland and the first Test against England.

"His availability for the second and third Tests to be evaluated at a later date," NZC said.

Upcoming Fixtures

The one-off four-day Test against Ireland begins at Stormont in Belfast on May 27, with the three Tests against England to be played at Lord's (June 4-8), The Oval (June 17-21) and Trent Bridge (June 25-29), respectively.