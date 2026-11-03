Santner: India series 'taxing', players 'jarred' ahead of ODIs

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has voiced concerns over player fatigue and the demanding schedule of the ongoing series against India, as the team gears up for the ODI leg and intensifies preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

IMAGE: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner with his Indian counterpart Shubman Gill pose with the trophy on Tuesday, the eve of the 1st ODI in Auckland. Photograph: X

Key Points New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner noted players are 'a little jarred' due to the quick turnaround and taxing schedule of the India series, emphasising recovery.

The five-match ODI series against India is crucial for New Zealand's 2027 World Cup preparations, with Santner suggesting it could be the final ODI chapter for several ageing squad members.

Player rotation and workload management will be vital during the series, especially with late finishes and dew affecting recovery.

Santner highlighted the importance of role clarity for players in the ODI format, which is played less frequently than T20 cricket.

Revised ODI rules, including the single ball provision from the 34th over, are expected to influence batting and bowling strategies in the middle and death overs.

As India and New Zealand navigate a hectic all-format series that has been packed inside a little over one month, home captain Mitchell Santner on Tuesday said his players have been left "a little jarred" ahead of the ODI leg of the "taxing" assignment.

New Zealand are hosting India in a series featuring five T20Is, which the hosts lost 2-3, five ODIs beginning Wednesday to aid their 2027 World Cup preparations, and two Tests starting November 19 that will be crucial to their World Test Championship final qualification.

The T20 series took place across four venues and ended on November 1 with the visiting side playing its first match within 48 hours of landing here.

"It's a very quick turnaround. With the travel and the late finishes in T20 cricket, the guys are a little bit jarred today. Recovery is a massive part of the schedule at the moment," Santner said ahead of the first ODI in Auckland.

"With one-day cricket and quick turnarounds, it can be quite taxing. You want to play your best team all the time, but with the schedules these days and the quick turnarounds, it's pretty hard to do," he added.

2027 World Cup Preparations and Squad Longevity

With the 2027 World Cup now less than a year away, Santner said the tournament could mark the final ODI chapter for several members of New Zealand's ageing squad, including himself, even as they look to cement their places.

"Everyone's kind of 34 or 35. With one-day cricket being in the cycle, after this World Cup, the focus is going to shift again to T20 cricket, with the T20 World Cup being the next priority as well. So, yeah, I guess no one's told me anything yet, but it could be," said the 34-year-old.

Santner said player rotation would be important during the series, particularly with the need to manage workloads across formats. "...it creates depth, and we've seen guys coming in and stepping up straight away," he said.

He believes late finishes and dew during the T20 series had made recovery even more important, with players needing to be proactive about managing their bodies. "With the dew, especially in the T20s, it was quite prominent, particularly in the second innings. With a 3pm (local time) start, it's probably going to be no different towards the back end of the second innings here around the country," he said.

"Guys just have to be on top of it. Whatever it looks like...So training might look like another recovery day rather than bowling a lot."

Strategic Outlook for the ODI Series

Santner said the five-match ODI series against India, with games spread across different venues, would provide a useful opportunity to prepare for the conditions and challenges expected at the World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia (October 2-November 21, 2027).

"We're travelling around New Zealand, playing in different conditions like we're going to be at the World Cup, whether you're in Cape Town or Zimbabwe," he said.

The New Zealand skipper also stressed that players need clarity about their roles, particularly in a format that is being played less frequently when compared to T20 cricket. "Role clarity and understanding how you want to operate is a massive part of cricket. If you are specialising in one format, you obviously understand your role really, really clearly," he said.

While most teams are playing more T20 cricket and fewer ODIs, Santner felt New Zealand had a substantial number of matches before the World Cup to get their combinations and plans in place. "Leading into a World Cup year, we have a lot of games. Guys get the experience from one-day cricket and that leads into a massive tournament, which could be 12, 13 or 14 games potentially," he said.

Impact of Revised ODI Rules

Santner also spoke about the impact of the revised ODI playing conditions, particularly the provision for a single ball to be used from the 34th over onwards, which could influence batting and bowling strategies in the middle and death overs.

"I think it brings the death bowlers back into it a little bit. Obviously, a softer ball, it might reverse a little bit," he said.

"I think you'll see teams potentially going harder from that 34 to 40-over mark with only four people out. So, yeah, I think it changes a little bit, the way you bat and approach it in the middle."

Santner said teams could also alter their bowling plans and use their best bowlers earlier to counter the changing conditions. "Tactically, you might change the way you operate. You might use your best bowlers a little bit earlier into the 40-over mark," he said.