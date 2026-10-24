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Mitchell Santner becomes first bowler with multiple T20I four-wicket hauls vs India

By REDIFF CRICKET October 24, 2026 22:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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New Zealand's Mitchell Santner has etched his name in cricket history, becoming the first bowler ever to claim multiple four-wicket hauls against India in T20 Internationals.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and teammates celebrate the dismissal of India's Abhishek Sharma in the 2nd T20I match at Hagley Oval, in Christchurch on Saturday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and teammates celebrate the dismissal of India's Abhishek Sharma in the 2nd T20I match at Hagley Oval, in Christchurch on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mitchell Santner is the first bowler to achieve multiple four-wicket hauls against India in T20Is.
  • His latest four-wicket haul (4/21) came during the second T20I in Christchurch, significantly impacting India's chase.
  • Santner's first four-fer against India was 4/11 in the 2016 T20 World Cup, helping New Zealand defend a low total.
  • He joins the top 10 T20I wicket-takers list, tying with Arshdeep Singh with 148 wickets.
  • Only three other spinners have taken a four-wicket haul against India in T20Is.
 

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner made history during the second T20I against India at Christchurch, as he became the first-ever bowler to take multiple four-wicket hauls against India in T20Is. In the second T20I, during India's chase of 181, Santner came to the attack with the visitors at 40-0 and reduced them to 112/6 from in 14.5 overs. He ended with figures of 4/21 in four overs.

Santner's Previous Feat

His first four-fer against India came way back in T20 World Cup 2016 at Nagpur, taking 4/11 to help Kiwis defend 127 at Nagpur and skittle India out for just 79 runs.

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Only three other spinners have four-wicket hauls against India in T20Is -- Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (4/9 at Colombo, 2021), NZ legend Daniel Vettori (4/20 at Johannesburg, 2007 T20 World Cup) and Scotland's Gerhard Erasmus (4/20 at Delhi, 2026 T20 World Cup).

Climbing the Wicket-Takers List

Santner is now in the top 10 T20I wicket-takers list, tying with India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh with 148 wickets in 140 matches at an average of 23.29 and an economy rate of 7.18, with best figures of 4/11. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (197 wickets in 118 matches) is the leading T20I wicket-taker.

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IndiaMitchell SantnerNew ZealandT20 InternationalsChristchurch

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