Mitchell Santner becomes first bowler with multiple T20I four-wicket hauls vs India

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner has etched his name in cricket history, becoming the first bowler ever to claim multiple four-wicket hauls against India in T20 Internationals.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and teammates celebrate the dismissal of India's Abhishek Sharma in the 2nd T20I match at Hagley Oval, in Christchurch on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mitchell Santner is the first bowler to achieve multiple four-wicket hauls against India in T20Is.

His latest four-wicket haul (4/21) came during the second T20I in Christchurch, significantly impacting India's chase.

Santner's first four-fer against India was 4/11 in the 2016 T20 World Cup, helping New Zealand defend a low total.

He joins the top 10 T20I wicket-takers list, tying with Arshdeep Singh with 148 wickets.

Only three other spinners have taken a four-wicket haul against India in T20Is.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner made history during the second T20I against India at Christchurch, as he became the first-ever bowler to take multiple four-wicket hauls against India in T20Is. In the second T20I, during India's chase of 181, Santner came to the attack with the visitors at 40-0 and reduced them to 112/6 from in 14.5 overs. He ended with figures of 4/21 in four overs.

Santner's Previous Feat

His first four-fer against India came way back in T20 World Cup 2016 at Nagpur, taking 4/11 to help Kiwis defend 127 at Nagpur and skittle India out for just 79 runs.

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Only three other spinners have four-wicket hauls against India in T20Is -- Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (4/9 at Colombo, 2021), NZ legend Daniel Vettori (4/20 at Johannesburg, 2007 T20 World Cup) and Scotland's Gerhard Erasmus (4/20 at Delhi, 2026 T20 World Cup).

Climbing the Wicket-Takers List

Santner is now in the top 10 T20I wicket-takers list, tying with India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh with 148 wickets in 140 matches at an average of 23.29 and an economy rate of 7.18, with best figures of 4/11. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (197 wickets in 118 matches) is the leading T20I wicket-taker.