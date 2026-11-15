Santner reflects on why New Zealand lost ODI series to India

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner offers a candid analysis of his team's recent ODI series loss to India, detailing the crucial missed opportunities and competitive challenges faced throughout the white-ball contests.

IMAGE: India players pose with the ODI series winners' trophy after beating New Zealand in the final game in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner believes the 1-3 ODI series defeat against India does not fully reflect the competitive nature of the matches.

Santner pointed to missed opportunities in both the ODI and T20I series, including failing to chase 210 in the final ODI and not capitalising on crucial moments.

He praised the bowling units of both teams for adapting to challenging conditions and effectively using short-pitched deliveries.

Santner credited India captain Shreyas Iyer for effective bowling changes, particularly relying on seamers at key moments.

Despite injury concerns and a demanding schedule, Santner noted that rotating seamers provided opportunities to test the team's bowling depth ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner on Sunday said his team had let several opportunities slip in a closely-fought white-ball series against India, insisting the 1-3 ODI defeat did not reflect the competitive nature of the contest.

India clinched the five-match ODI series with a 22-run win in the final game, having also won the T20I series.

Reflecting on Missed Chances

Santner felt New Zealand could have turned the contest around at crucial moments, including in the final ODI where they failed to chase down a target of 210.

"It's easy to look at the scoreline and obviously it's a lost series. It was a very close series that could have gone either way. We probably should have got more than 130-odd in Wellington and maybe defended that. And then again, probably should have chased that down here," Santner said.

He also pointed to missed opportunities in the T20I series, saying New Zealand could have won the five-match contest 3-2 instead of losing it.

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Praise for Bowling Units

Santner praised the bowling units of both teams for adapting to challenging batting conditions through the effective use of short-pitched deliveries.

"I think 200 on most grounds might have been a good score. It was a very, very close series and the bowling groups in both camps did really well. Great use of the short ball throughout the series. India did that very well today," he said.

Santner also credited India captain Shreyas Iyer for the bowling changes, including his decision to rely on the seamers when New Zealand were looking to accelerate.

"Shreyas was great with juggling his bowlers. He obviously held off Axar knowing that seam was the threat. They brought back the strike bowlers to get wickets. If we got through that phase, we could have taken it a little bit deeper and got across the line," he said.

Squad Depth and Future Outlook

Asked about New Zealand's injury concerns and the absence of key fast bowlers, including Matt Henry and Kyle, Santner said the demanding schedule had necessitated rotation but had also provided opportunities to test the team's bowling depth ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

"It's been a bit of a juggling act with our seamers, but with the schedule, the quick turnarounds and late finishes leading into a Test series, it's always going to be a challenge to play all those guys every game. It gives guys opportunities, which is nice leading into a World Cup year. You want to see the depth in our bowling stocks," he said.

Santner said the Indian supporters had created a lively atmosphere throughout the series, even though New Zealand often felt they were playing away from home. He also confirmed that he would undergo a scan on Sunday morning after picking up an injury, without elaborating on its nature.

"Plenty of good to come out of the series," he said, adding that the team now needed to shift its focus quickly to the upcoming Test assignment.