Santner: NZ T20 League Crucial for Domestic Talent, ODI Bowling Key vs India

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner champions the establishment of a dedicated New Zealand T20 league to foster domestic talent and elevate the sport's visibility, while also outlining his team's strategy for consistent bowling pressure against India in the upcoming ODI series.

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner advocates for a dedicated New Zealand T20 league to provide opportunities for domestic players and grow the game. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The proposed NZ T20 league, initially set for next year, has been postponed until late 2027.

Santner stresses the importance of consistent, disciplined bowling in ODI cricket to build pressure against strong batting line-ups like India's.

New Zealand aims to target India's top order, particularly Shubman Gill, in the upcoming ODI series.

The ODI series against India begins on November 4 in Auckland, following a closely contested T20I series that India won 3-2.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner backed the idea of a dedicated New Zealand T20 league, saying it would provide opportunities for domestic players and help grow the game in the country. The league which was originally scheduled to be held from January next year has now been deferred till the end of 2027.

Boosting Domestic Cricket

"For us, as a domestic group, an NZ T20 competition in New Zealand would be the right way forward," he said. "Having all your domestic players potentially playing in a new franchise league, giving them opportunities against good players and overseas players coming in, would bring more eyes on the game."

"We've always done pretty well playing in the shadows, I guess, without people seeing much of the Super Smash or it being on TV elsewhere. So I think, as an opportunity to grow the game, it's a good way forward," he said.

ODI Strategy Against India

Santner also emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency with the ball in ODI cricket, stating that New Zealand would look to build pressure through disciplined bowling and exploit any assistance offered by the pitches to keep the Indian batters under pressure. 'I think if we can get into their top order, particularly with Shubman Gill, who has been outstanding over the last five years, we can put ourselves in a good position. In one-day cricket, it's about bowling good deliveries consistently and building pressure over a period of time. If the pitch offers more assistance than it did the other night, the key will be to maintain that pressure for a longer period and keep challenging the batters,' he concluded.

Upcoming Series

The ODI series will begin on November 4 in Auckland, following an entertaining five-match T20I series. India had taken an unassailable 3-0 lead after winning the first three matches, but New Zealand fought back strongly, winning the final two games to finish the series 3-2. The hosts will now look to carry their winning momentum into the ODI series and take an early lead, while India will aim to bounce back and start the 50-over leg of the tour on a winning note.