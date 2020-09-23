Marsh out of IPL with injury; Holder named replacement

Last updated on: September 23, 2020 17:03 IST

IMAGE: Jason Holder in action for Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2016. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2020 with an ankle injury he sustained during his team's opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020," SunRisers announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh twisted his ankle while trying to stop the ball on his follow through while bowling. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Marsh bowled only four deliveries before he twisted his right ankle while attempting to stop the straight drive from RCB opener Aaron Finch on his follow through.



He retired to the dressing room with the injury and only later came back to bat at No 10 during SunRisers's run chase but was in visible pain when he batted and had to helped off the ground by the support staff after his dismissal.

This is the second instance of Marsh suffering an injury issue during the IPL. Playing for Pune Supergiants in 2017, Marsh was ruled out of the IPL because of a shoulder injury.